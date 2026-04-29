Three Pressures on Desert Homes Are Driving Home Team Electric’s Expanded Residential Coverage

THOUSAND PALMS, CA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Three forces are converging on residential electrical systems across the Coachella Valley and Morongo Basin simultaneously: aging housing stock carrying electrical loads it was never designed to handle, accelerating EV charger adoption driven by California's rapidly growing electric vehicle market, and the relentless physical toll that desert conditions impose on every wire, terminal, and connection in a home.

Home Team Electric, a family-owned residential electrical contractor with 28 years of residential electrical experience in the Coachella Valley, is expanding its core service coverage in direct response to those pressures, extending reach to additional communities across the valley floor and deeper into the Morongo Basin, including Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree, and Twentynine Palms.

The Coachella Valley's residential landscape spans eight decades of construction standards. Mid-century homes in Palm Springs, many built between the 1940s and 1970s, carry original wiring under modern electrical loads their builders never anticipated. A 1958 home designed around a window unit and a kitchen circuit now powers central air conditioning, multiple kitchen appliances, a home office, pool equipment, and increasingly, a Level 2 EV charger pulling 40 to 50 amps overnight in the garage.

In the Morongo Basin communities, the challenges shift. Well pump systems draw sustained electrical load across long conduit runs. Properties sit farther apart, with service connections exposed to temperature extremes wider than those on the valley floor. Monsoon season delivers voltage surges that reach panels not designed to absorb them.

Across the entire service area, desert conditions are the constant. Temperatures above 120°F fatigue metal connections through daily thermal cycling. Fine alkaline dust works into panel enclosures, coating bus bars and breaker contacts with a resistive film that compounds under load. Air conditioning systems that run six consecutive months place demands on circuits and breakers that residential systems in milder climates never experience.

Home Team Electric holds California C-10 Electrical Contractor License #879507. Active and verifiable through the California State License Board (CSLB) at cslb.ca.gov. The company works exclusively in residential service and has completed more than 25,000 residential projects across the region. It maintains a 4.9 out of 5 rating from over 16,000 homeowners.

"The homes we work in out here have been through things that homes in other parts of California haven't," said Frank Luersen, Owner of Home Team Electric and California C-10 Electrical Contractor License #879507, with 28 years of residential electrical experience serving the Coachella Valley and Morongo Basin. "Every summer loosens connections that were tight in January. Every monsoon season brings surge damage we don't see in San Diego. When a homeowner calls us, we already know what their house has been through because we've been inside thousands of homes just like it."

Luersen's family has lived in the valley for four generations. Home Team Electric operates from Thousand Palms and deploys service teams across Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, La Quinta, Indio, and the Morongo Basin corridor.

The expansion covers the company's full residential service line: electrical repairs, panel upgrades, circuit installation, troubleshooting, emergency response, and EV charger installation. Home Team Electric includes a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee and a Lifetime Workmanship Guarantee as part of its service terms.

"We'll explain what we find and walk the homeowners through their options. Homeowners decide what fits their home," said Frank Luersen.





Home Team Electric is a family-owned residential electrical contractor serving the Coachella Valley and Morongo Basin. Founded in 2006 by Frank Luersen, the company focuses exclusively on residential electrical service and deploys State-Certified Residential Specialists on every call. 28 years of hands-on desert experience. California C-10 Electrical Contractor License #879507. Active and verifiable through the California State License Board (CSLB).

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For more information about Home Team Electric, contact the company here:



Home Team Electric

Frank Luersen

(760) 248-8709

info@hometeamelectric.com

72091 Woburn Court, Suite A, Thousand Palms, CA 92276