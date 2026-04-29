BANG! Salon Chicago Named to 2026 Salon Today 200, Highlighting Philanthropic Impact and Salon Growth

Chicago, Illinois, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BANG! Salon Chicago announced that it has been named to the 2026 Salon Today 200, the annual industry list recognizing salon growth and best business practices. The recognition highlights the salon's philanthropic work, and owner and master stylist Eli Mancha was also featured on the cover of the 29th annual Salon Today 200 digital issue.

According to the publication's cover reveal, Mancha was among a select group of salon owners featured on this year's cover as part of the 2026 class. For BANG! Salon Chicago, the recognition centers in part on the salon's long-running community initiative, Cuts for Coats, a November coat drive launched 10 years ago to support unhoused Chicagoans during the city's winter season.

Through the program, BANG! Salon Chicago offers free haircuts for anyone who donates a coat. The salon partners with a local nonprofit to help distribute donations throughout the community. To date, the initiative has helped collect and donate more than 1,200 coats.

As a salon-based giving program, Cuts for Coats was designed to make participation simple for clients, neighbors, and community members. Each donated coat helps extend the program's reach, while the complimentary haircut creates an accessible way for the salon team to contribute its time and professional skills. The initiative has become a recurring part of BANG! Salon Chicago's November calendar and reflects a service model that connects personal care with impactful local support.

"This recognition reflects the kind of business we have worked to build in Chicago," said Eli Mancha, owner and master stylist at BANG! Salon Chicago. "Cuts for Coats started as a direct way to support people in our community, and it has remained important to our team because it connects our work behind the chair with service beyond the salon."

BANG! Salon Chicago was included in the Salon Today 200 issue alongside operating details that reflect the salon's scale and consistency, including its 2,500-square-foot location, 14 employees, and a service model supported by professional retail, color, and technology partners. While the business has earned industry recognition, the philanthropic distinction underscores a broader commitment to community impact.

The salon's inclusion also reflects the operational discipline required to sustain an independent beauty business in a competitive urban market. In addition to technical hair services, the BANG! Salon Chicago team focuses on client experience, staff development, and consistent service delivery. The salon's Wicker Park location has allowed it to remain closely connected to neighborhood organizations and local community.

"The Salon Today 200 honor is meaningful because it recognizes more than business performance alone," Mancha added. "It acknowledges that salons can create a positive local impact, and that matters to our team."

The annual Salon Today 200 program is widely followed within the professional beauty industry for spotlighting salon businesses that demonstrate operational strength, leadership, and innovation. For BANG! Salon Chicago, the 2026 recognition provides an opportunity to further elevate the salon's profile in Chicago while also bringing additional attention to a decade of charitable work through Cuts for Coats.

The recognition also gives the salon an opportunity to encourage continued participation in future Cuts for Coats drives. Community members who want to support the initiative can look for seasonal announcements from BANG! Salon Chicago each November, when the salon outlines donation timing, participation details, and nonprofit distribution support.

For more information about BANG! Salon Chicago, visit www.bangsalonchicago.com.





About BANG! Salon Chicago

Founded by award-winning stylist Eli Mancha, BANG! Salon Chicago is located in Chicago's vibrant Wicker Park neighborhood. Known for its fresh, trend-driven styles and commitment to quality, BANG! Salon creates a welcoming atmosphere where every client's experience is unique and memorable. The salon prides itself on community engagement and continually seeks ways to support and give back to its local community.

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For more information about BANG! Salon, contact the company here:



BANG! Salon

Eli Mancha

773-276-9414

bangsalonchicago1@gmail.com

1259 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago IL, 60622