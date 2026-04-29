Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs Announces 2026 Application Cycle to Support Undergraduate Innovators Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs officially opens its 2026 application cycle, offering undergraduate students across the United States an opportunity to gain recognition and financial support for their entrepreneurial ambitions. Established in honor of Thomas Mollick, the scholarship reflects a strong commitment to fostering innovation, integrity, and leadership among the next generation of business founders.

The Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs, founded by Thomas Mollick, serves as a platform to identify and support students who demonstrate a passion for entrepreneurship and a clear vision for solving real-world problems. Drawing inspiration from Thomas Mollick’s own journey—from a business student to a respected entrepreneur and co-founder of Rx Development—the initiative highlights the importance of early-stage encouragement in building successful ventures.

At its core, the Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs aims to reduce financial barriers while recognizing students who are actively working toward launching businesses or developing innovative ideas. Thomas Mollick emphasizes the significance of supporting driven individuals at a formative stage in their academic and professional lives, reinforcing the belief that impactful businesses often begin with a single, well-developed idea.

The scholarship is open to undergraduate students currently enrolled at accredited colleges or universities within the United States. Eligible applicants must demonstrate a strong interest in entrepreneurship, whether through an existing business, a startup concept, or a long-term vision for innovation. As part of the application process, students are required to submit an original essay responding to a carefully structured prompt.

The essay invites applicants to reflect on their entrepreneurial journey, outlining the ideas they are pursuing, the problems they aim to solve, and the broader impact they intend to create as future founders. Submissions must range between 500 and 1,000 words and be presented in English as a PDF or Word document. All entries are evaluated based on originality, clarity of vision, writing quality, and demonstrated passion for entrepreneurship. Any form of plagiarism or use of AI-generated content results in immediate disqualification, reinforcing the scholarship’s commitment to authenticity and integrity—values closely associated with Thomas Mollick.

Each year, the Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs awards one outstanding student with a one-time grant of $1,000. While the financial support provides meaningful assistance, the recognition associated with the award also serves as a valuable milestone for aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to establish credibility in competitive industries.

The application deadline for the 2026 cycle is September 15, 2026, and the selected recipient is scheduled to be announced on October 15, 2026. The scholarship continues to attract applicants who embody creativity, resilience, and a commitment to building solutions that address meaningful challenges.

Through this initiative, Thomas Mollick reinforces a long-standing dedication to innovation and community impact. The scholarship reflects the guiding principles that define Thomas Mollick’s professional journey, including strategic thinking, hard work, and a deep belief in the potential of emerging entrepreneurs. By supporting undergraduate students at an early stage, Thomas Mollick continues to contribute to a future where bold ideas are nurtured and transformed into sustainable enterprises.

The Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs stands as a testament to the enduring value of mentorship, opportunity, and vision. As applications open for the 2026 cycle, the program invites aspiring founders to take a decisive step forward in their entrepreneurial journey.

Contact Information:

Spokesperson: Thomas Mollick

Organization: Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs

Website: https://thomasmollickscholarship.com/

Email: apply@thomasmollickscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/849ddde7-f06d-43b4-b9d3-b61e99aacbc2