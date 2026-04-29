[Latest] Global Birdwatching Tourism Market Size/Share Worth USD 154.18 Billion by 2035 at a 7.32% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Birdwatching Tourism Market Size, Trends and Insights By Traveler Type (Hard Core Birders, Enthusiastic Birders, Casual Birders), By Age Group (18-34 Years, 35-54 Years, 55-64 Years, 65+ Years), By Group (Solo, Couples, Family, Groups), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Birdwatching Tourism Market was valued at approximately USD 76.07 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 81.64 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 154.18 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.32% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Birdwatching Tourism Market Revenue and Trends

Birdwatching tourism market’s drivers include ecotourism’s increased popularity, a rise in environmental awareness, and a rising demand for travel experiences that are nature-based. The key dynamics include rising participation of casual as well as enthusiastic birders, wildlife photography trips, increased availability of various guided birding tours, and enhanced accessibility to numerous biodiversity hotspots through improved tourism infrastructure. Also, online birding communities and bird identification apps are attracting young travellers. At the same time, sustainable tourism policies and conservation initiatives will strengthen the birdwatching tourism industry in the long run.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the Birdwatching Tourism Market?

Travelers are increasingly looking for sustainable tourism activities that let them connect with nature while reducing environmental hazards. Birdwatching needs comparatively cheaper infrastructure and also ends up encouraging natural habitats’ conservation. With increasing awareness on the part of governments worldwide, more numbers of tourists are motivated to pay visits to ecosystems that are rich in biodiversity, such as forests, wetlands, and coastal reserves, for observing exclusive bird species in natural environments. Conservation organizations and governments are promoting wildlife sanctuaries, protected areas, and national parks as well, which are providing ideal settings for this industry. The initiatives are aiding in the generation of revenue for the local communities through an increased influx of domestic and international visitors.

The other key factor driving the growth of the global birdwatching tourism market is increased accessibility to birdwatching through enhanced tourism infrastructure, technological advancements, and rising community engagement. GPS-enabled birding maps, mobile apps for identification of birds, and digital photography tools have rendered birdwatching simpler as well as more engaging for experienced enthusiasts and beginners alike. Social media platforms and online birding communities let enthusiasts organize group trips, share sightings, and promote the birdwatching destinations that are emerging. Furthermore, numerous tour operators are into the development of specialized birdwatching packages, including photography workshops, expert guides, and seasonal migration tours, thereby making the entire activity more structured. On top of that, enhanced transportation networks have increased the accessibility of remote birding locations.

(A free sample of the Birdwatching Tourism report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

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Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Birdwatching Tourism report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insights

By Traveler Type

The enthusiastic birders dominated the birdwatching tourism market in 2025. This success is credited to increased awareness of conservation and biodiversity worldwide, which has resulted in a raised interest quotient in the observation of avian species in natural environments. Birdwatching does offer an immersive and unique experience appealing to the travelers who are looking for meaningful interactions with nature. Casual birders are also bound to increase in number going forward with rising appeal for outdoor recreational activities.

By Age Group

Travelers aged between 35 and 54 led the birdwatching tourism market in 2025. This age group stands out in the form of a strong inclination toward enriching and meaningful activities during travel. In other words, they ask for intellectual stimulation through relaxation, thereby rendering birdwatching one of the ideal pursuits. As such, birdwatching does serve as an intersection of being nature lovers and responsible travelers. The senior citizens (aged 65 and above) are expected to witness the fastest growth on this count during the forecast period. This trend is also supported by the availability of comfortable birdwatching tours.

By Group

Couples dominated the birdwatching tourism market in 2025. This phenomenon is credited to the ongoing trend toward experiential travel, which has resulted in couples asking for meaningful activities fostering shared experience. As such, birdwatching does pave the way for couples to engage in an immersive and peaceful environment that strengthens their bond with nature. Solo birdwatching is expected to take over during the forecast period, with travel companies propagating the flexibility of the birdwatching tours.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Birdwatching Tourism market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Birdwatching Tourism market forward?

What are the Birdwatching Tourism Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Birdwatching Tourism Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Birdwatching Tourism market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

Central & South America lead the birdwatching tourism market due to Costa Rica being at the forefront of this activity, followed by Colombia. There are yearly gatherings such as the South American Bird Fair being held, which are attracting tour operators, bird enthusiasts, and conservation experts from across the globe. Such events do improve the visibility of the region as one of the premier aerial tourism destinations.

Europe comes in second, with international birders typically planning longer stays for maximizing sightings of species, especially during the migration season, which does increase demand for accommodation and guided tour bookings. The UK leads with value-added and niche offerings in the pipeline. The operators are increasingly designing small-group expeditions that expert naturalists lead, along with stays near coastal reserves and wetlands.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 81.64 Billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 154.18 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 76.07 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.32% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Traveler Type, Age Group, Group and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In July 2024, The National Audubon Society and Hurtigruten Expeditions announced that they had collaborated to launch Audubon Voyages (a specialty cruise that is designed for avian aficionados).

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List of the prominent players in the Birdwatching Tourism Market:

Hurtigruten Group

Eagle-Eye Tours

Birding Ecotours

Tropical Birding

Rockjumper Birding Tours

Sabrewing Nature Tours

High Lonesome Bird Tours

Field Guides Incorporated

Wildlife Worldwide Holidays

Wings Birding Tours

Others

The Birdwatching Tourism Market is segmented as follows:

By Traveler Type

Hard Core Birders

Enthusiastic Birders

Casual Birders

By Age Group

18-34 Years

35-54 Years

55-64 Years

65+ Years

By Group

Solo

Couples

Family

Groups

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Birdwatching Tourism Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/birdwatching-tourism-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Birdwatching Tourism Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Birdwatching Tourism Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Birdwatching Tourism Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Birdwatching Tourism Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Birdwatching Tourism Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the birdwatching tourism market, considering its applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Birdwatching Tourism Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimated Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Birdwatching Tourism market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Birdwatching Tourism industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Birdwatching Tourism Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Birdwatching Tourism Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Birdwatching Tourism Market Report

Birdwatching Tourism Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Birdwatching Tourism: The Market report outlines the market value (in USD) for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Birdwatching tourism market analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Birdwatching Tourism Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Birdwatching Tourism market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Birdwatching Tourism market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Birdwatching Tourism market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Birdwatching Tourism market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Birdwatching Tourism market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Birdwatching Tourism industry.

Managers in the Birdwatching Tourism sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Birdwatching Tourism market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Birdwatching Tourism products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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