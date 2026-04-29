Singapore Fintech Founder Jonathan Low Releases Bestselling Memoir “Cell to CEO,” Debuting as Amazon Bestseller Across Six Categories





From Thai prison to Forbes 40 Under 40 in Technology (2025) — Jonathan Low’s radical transformation blueprint lands on Amazon as an immediate bestseller.

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jonathan Low, Founder and CEO of BipTap Group and Founder of Ampyre Group, has released Cell to CEO: A Blueprint for Radical Transformation , which debuted as an Amazon Bestseller across six categories upon publication in March 2026.

The book chronicles Low’s transformation from gang member and convicted prisoner — he served time in a Thai prison — to Forbes 40 Under 40 entrepreneur and founder of a financial technology group powering more than 40 licensed partner banks across Asia and the Middle East.

Cell to CEO is structured as a five-part system — The Fall, The Transformation, The Resurrection, The Building, The Mission — that maps Low’s personal arc onto a replicable framework for identity-level change. Unlike conventional self-help or business books, the methodology centers on identity transformation rather than behavioral modification, arguing that sustainable reinvention requires a fundamental shift in how individuals understand themselves before strategy, tactics, or execution can take hold.

“Most people try to change their behavior while keeping their identity intact. That doesn’t work. I know because I tried it — and prison was the place where trying to hold onto the old version of me finally stopped being an option. The moment I let go of who I was is the moment everything else became possible.”

— Jonathan Low, Cell to CEO

Low’s story has been documented in Forbes, Dubai Magazine, UAE Stories, and multiple international business publications. He has spoken at dozens of events across four continents — including SiGMA AIBC Dubai, Token2049 Singapore, and TEDx — and is a recognized voice on transformation, leadership under pressure, and financial inclusion. He is currently completing a second book, One to Fifty, focused on scaling.





Cell to CEO: A Blueprint for Radical Transformation is available on Amazon

About Jonathan Low