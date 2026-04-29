Kaldvík AS – Updated financial calendar

Frøya, 29 April 2026: Reference is made to Kaldvík AS' (the "Company") previous communication regarding the financial calendar.

The Company hereby announces an updated financial calendar as follows:

Annual Report 2025: 28 May 2026

Quarterly Update Q1 2026: 31 May 2026

Annual General Meeting: 16 June 2026

Half-year Report 1H 2026: 27 August 2026

Quarterly Update Q3 2026: 13 November 2026

Quarterly Update Q4 2026: 25 February 2027

Annual Report 2026: 29 April 2027

The updated dates reflect additional time required to complete the Company’s annual financial reporting process.

For further information, please contact:

Vidar Aspehaug, CEO: +47 913 05 017

Hjalti Hvitklett, CFO: +298 221 222

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Kaldvík AS

Kaldvík is the leading salmon farmer in Iceland. Kaldvík has a well-developed and fully integrated value chain, enabling the group to provide its customers with a sustainable premium product. Kaldvík is dual-listed on Euronext Growth Oslo and First North Iceland Growth Market. See https://www.kaldvik.is for more information about the Company.