The Consortium for Service Innovation Introduces Knowledge-Centered Success: The Next Era of KCS

Scottsdale, AZ, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Service Innovation Summit 2026, the Consortium for Service Innovation announced a major evolution of its widely adopted methodology, KCS®.

Formerly known as Knowledge-Centered Service, KCS has evolved into Knowledge-Centered Success.

This major iteration reflects a fundamental shift in how organizations create value with knowledge in an era defined by AI, automation, and increasingly complex customer and employee experiences.

From Service to Success

KCS has long been associated with service and support organizations. But the nature of work has changed.

Today, knowledge powers far more than service interactions—it drives AI systems, cross-functional workflows, and end-to-end customer experiences.

Knowledge-Centered Success reflects this broader reality:

From service to enterprise-wide impact

From managing content to intelligent content ecosystems

From static artifacts to continuously evolving knowledge and enabling outcomes

Built for the Next Era of Work

As organizations invest in AI and automation, a clear pattern is emerging: the effectiveness of these systems depends on the quality of the knowledge behind them.

KCS is an operating model that makes AI viable at scale and a critical prerequisite for AI success across the enterprise.

Knowledge-Centered Success enables:

AI-powered assistance and automation

Faster, more consistent problem solving

Scalable organizational learning

Shaped by Real-World Practice

This evolution has been shaped through extensive collaboration with Consortium Member companies—building on what works, pressure-testing assumptions, and evolving alongside how work is actually changing, especially with the rapid advancement of AI and automation.

A Phased Rollout

The announcement is part of a deliberate approach to balance a bold step forward with transparency about what’s available now and what’s coming next.

Available now:

New Knowledge-Centered Success Practices Guide

New KCS Coach Reference Guide

Updated Measuring Self-Service Success Guide

Expanded positioning for broader applicability

These resources are the first step beyond KCS v6, the most widely adopted version to date, and mark the beginning of a phased rollout through 2027.

Coming next:

Updated certification and training programs

Bridge paths for existing KCS v6 practitioners

Additional adoption guidance and resources

A full go-to-market activation is planned leading up to Service Innovation Summit 2027.

For more information, visit: https://www.serviceinnovation.org/kcs

A Defining Moment for Knowledge and AI

“We’re entering a period where knowledge is no longer a supporting function. It’s the system that everything else depends on,” said Matt Seaman, Executive Director of the Consortium for Service Innovation. “The shift to Knowledge-Centered Success reflects what our Members have been proving in practice: when knowledge is created, trusted, and improved in the flow of work, it becomes a multiplier for everything—AI, automation, and human capability. This is about recognizing that how we work has fundamentally changed, and giving organizations a way to keep up.”

About the Consortium for Service Innovation

The Consortium for Service Innovation is a nonprofit think tank dedicated to helping organizations innovate and improve how they work together. Since 1992, the Consortium has brought together leading companies to develop practices, models, and frameworks, including Knowledge-Centered Success (KCS), that drive measurable business value.

KCS® is a service mark of the Consortium for Service InnovationTM.

Press Inquiries

Sara Feldman

sfeldman [at] serviceinnovation.org

https://www.serviceinnovation.org/