Canada Strong Fund: GPA’s Salar Ghahramani Provides Guidance on National Sovereign Wealth Fund

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this week, Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, proposed the country’s first national sovereign wealth fund, to be named the Canada Strong Fund.

There has been significant interest in what the fund will look like. According to sovereign wealth fund strategist Salar Ghahramani, founder and president of Global Policy Advisors LLC—an advisory firm to investment banks and asset managers—“there are numerous complexities worthy of consideration.”

Ghahramani recently authored the firm’s latest SWF 2050™ report, titled Guidance on Canada’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, and was interviewed by the Washington Examiner on the topic.

According to Ghahramani, the coexistence of a federal Canadian SWF vehicle alongside established provincial funds—such as the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund—places Canada in a relatively unique position. “A relevant reference point is Australia,” Ghahramani noted, where the Future Fund was established in parallel with state-level funds, including the NSW Generations Fund and Queensland Investment Corporation. Notably, “this multi-layered structure has operated without clear evidence of inter-fund friction,” suggesting that parallel sovereign pools of capital can coexist without distorting markets, provided mandates remain sufficiently differentiated.

Canada’s entry into the sovereign fund landscape may also accelerate renewed consideration of a U.S. sovereign wealth fund, the briefing noted. In this context, “SWF formation may have implications for a competitive and comparative North American policy environment, as the timing of the proposal suggests alignment with broader trade and geopolitical fragmentation.”

A particularly novel aspect of the Canadian proposal is the exploration of direct public participation. Specifically, “by potentially enabling retail investment, whether through equity-like instruments, sovereign-linked securities, bonds, or derivative exposure, the SWF may evolve beyond a purely state-owned vehicle into a hybridized platform, blurring traditional boundaries of SWF funding mechanisms,” Ghahramani added.

About Global Policy Advisors



Global Policy Advisors® LLC is a boutique sovereign wealth fund advisory to corporations, boards of directors, and institutional investors—including hedge funds, private equity firms, pension funds, and SWFs. GPA’s ​expertise is delivering actionable insights, strategy sessions, and executive briefings on the governance, operations, and investment strategies of sovereign wealth funds. The company is recognized for devising the first governance and policy roadmap for a U.S. sovereign wealth fund.