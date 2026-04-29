EHS Opens Walsh Ambulatory Pavilion, Expanding Access to Advanced Outpatient Care

FAR ROCKAWAY, N.Y., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Episcopal Health Services (EHS) proudly announces the opening of the Walsh Ambulatory Pavilion, a 65,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art outpatient facility located at 19-20 Brookhaven Avenue in Far Rockaway. Spanning five floors, the new pavilion brings together primary care and a wide range of specialty services, including comprehensive cancer care in one integrated setting, enhancing access, clinical coordination, and person-centered care for residents of the Rockaway Peninsula, the Five Towns, and surrounding South Nassau communities.

For decades, individuals in these communities have faced barriers to specialty and cancer care, often requiring travel outside the region for treatment. The Walsh Ambulatory Pavilion addresses these longstanding challenges by expanding outpatient capacity, reducing delays in diagnosis and treatment, and strengthening continuity across the care continuum.

A defining feature of the pavilion is the return of radiation oncology to the Rockaways for the first time in more than a decade. Equipped with a state-of-the-art TrueBeam linear accelerator and integrated with medical and surgical oncology, infusion therapy, and cancer survivorship services, the new EHS Cancer Center restores comprehensive cancer care locally, reducing the need for patients to seek treatment elsewhere.

Additional services include primary care, behavioral health, obstetrics and gynecology, endocrinology, and gastroenterology, as well as a new Endoscopy Center. Care is delivered through a coordinated, multidisciplinary model designed to improve outcomes and support seamless transitions across specialties.

“The Walsh Ambulatory Pavilion represents a significant step forward in how we deliver care,” said Donald Morrish, MD, MMM, President and Chief Executive Officer of EHS. “By bringing premier specialists together and reestablishing radiation oncology on the Rockaway Peninsula after more than a decade, we are expanding access to essential services close to home. At EHS, we believe where you live should never determine the quality of care you receive.”

“Every element of the Walsh Ambulatory Pavilion—from its clinical design to its advanced technology—was intentionally developed to support safe, efficient, and coordinated care,” said Karen Paige, MBA, RN, CPHQ, CPPS, CPXP, OCN, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of EHS. “By centralizing outpatient services in a modern, purpose-built environment, we are enhancing the patient experience while strengthening our ability to deliver person-centered care across multiple specialties.”

Beyond its clinical impact, the Walsh Ambulatory Pavilion represents a significant investment in community-based healthcare infrastructure, supporting local economic vitality and reinforcing EHS’s broader strategy to expand outpatient capacity, improve access, and meet the evolving needs of the populations it serves.

The Walsh Ambulatory Pavilion was made possible through the support of key funding partners, including Capital Impact Partners; Capital Peak Partners; Chase Bank; Cityscape Capital Group; New York City Regional Center; New York State Department of Health; Nixon Peabody; and Nonprofit Finance Fund. Their partnership underscores a shared commitment to strengthening healthcare access and advancing health equity in historically underserved communities.

To schedule an appointment at the Walsh Ambulatory Pavilion, call 718-EHS-DOCS (347-3627) or visit ehs.org/walsh .

A video featuring Walsh Ambulatory Pavilion leadership and the new facility is available here .

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Photo Caption #1: Left to Right

Donald Morrish, MD, MMM, President and Chief Executive Officer of EHS; Jameela Yusuff, MD, MPH, MS, FACP, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of EHS; Karen Paige, MBA, RN, CPHQ, CPPS, CPXP, OCN, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of EHS; Thomas Meyer, Vice President of Facilities, Support Services and Emergency Preparedness of EHS; Steven Guido, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer at EHS

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Photo Caption #2: Walsh Ambulatory Pavilion, located at 19-20 Brookhaven Avenue, Far Rockaway

Photos courtesy of Episcopal Health Services

About Episcopal Health Services

Episcopal Health Services Inc., (EHS) is a health system located on the Rockaway Peninsula in Queens, New York. The system provides emergency an ambulatory care to the densely populated, culturally and economically diverse, and medically underserved Rockaways and Five Towns populations. The system provides people of all faiths with comprehensive preventive, diagnostic treatment, and rehabilitative services, regardless of their ability to pay.