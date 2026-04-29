Newly Released Self-Help Book From Fury to Freedom Empowers Readers to Break the Cycle of Anger and Build Healthier Live

Charleston, SC, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where stress and emotional overwhelm are increasingly common, licensed professional counselor Charles Montgomery offers a practical and compassionate roadmap to change in his new book, From Fury to Freedom: Mastering Anger in Adult Life.

Drawing on more than two decades of professional experience, Montgomery delivers a powerful, step-by-step guide designed to help readers identify, manage, and ultimately overcome destructive patterns of anger. The book blends real-world counseling insight with actionable techniques, making it accessible to anyone seeking emotional balance and healthier relationships.

From Fury to Freedom addresses one of the most common yet misunderstood challenges in adult life: unmanaged anger. Through proven principles and easy-to-follow strategies, readers learn how to regulate emotional responses, improve communication, and develop greater self-awareness. The book also introduces mindful practices that help prevent emotional outbursts before they occur, creating space for thoughtful and intentional reactions.

Montgomery’s journey into anger management began in a community correctional facility, where he developed and led programs aimed at helping individuals regain control over their emotions. Since then, his work has expanded into private practice and court-ordered programs, where he has refined techniques that foster long-term behavioral change and emotional resilience.

“Anger doesn’t have to control your life,” says Montgomery. “With the right tools and awareness, it can become a signal for growth instead of destruction.”

Written for adults seeking meaningful personal development, From Fury to Freedom is a valuable resource for anyone looking to break free from cycles of aggression, strengthen relationships, and achieve a more balanced, fulfilling life.

Availability: The book will be available through major online retailers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the Author: Charles Montgomery is a licensed professional counselor with over 23 years of experience helping individuals transform their lives through anger management and emotional regulation. He holds a Master of Arts in Counseling from St. Edward’s University and is licensed in both Texas and Alabama. His work focuses on equipping individuals with practical tools to build self-awareness, improve communication, and achieve lasting emotional balance.

Media Contact: Charles Montgomery

charlesmontgomery272@gmail.com

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