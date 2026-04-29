Centurion Service Group and Auction Advisors announce major auction of assets from Fromer Eye Centers

Franklin Park, Illinois, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centurion Service Group, an industry-leading medical equipment lifecycle organization, in partnership with Auction Advisors, LLC, a premier auction and liquidation firm, today announced a major online auction featuring the complete liquidation of medical and non-medical assets from the closure of Fromer Eye Centers, a prominent ophthalmology provider in the greater New York City area. The sale is being conducted through an Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors.

This timed online auction will take place Tuesday, May 5 through Thursday, May 7, offering buyers nationwide and internationally access to premium ophthalmology and optometry equipment at competitive pricing.

The sale will showcase state-of-the-art optometry and ophthalmic surgical equipment, including fully equipped Ophthalmic Exam Lanes, Alcon Centurion Phaco Machines, Alcon Constellation Phaco Machines, Zeiss Opmi Lumera 700 Surgical Microscopes, Stryker 5051 Eye Stretchers, high-end diagnostic imaging devices, Zeiss IOL Masters and Visucams, Assorted Zeiss Humphrey Analyzers, Assorted Slit Lamps, Autorefractors, and Zeiss Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Systems. Hundreds of surgical instrumentation sets will also be available, presenting a significant opportunity for surgery centers, ophthalmologists, and equipment resellers looking to upgrade or expand their capabilities at a fraction of replacement cost.

To ensure a seamless buying experience, all assets have been professionally deinstalled and relocated to Centurion Service Group’s secure warehouse at 3325 Mount Prospect Road, Franklin Park, Illinois. This centralized location allows for efficient inspections, streamlined logistics, and rapid post-sale fulfillment.

With more than 10,000 pieces of equipment sold monthly, Centurion auctions are a trusted global marketplace for high-quality medical equipment. Backed by Auction Advisors' strategic marketing expertise, the sale is expected to attract strong international participation and competitive bidding, driving exceptional value for both buyers and stakeholders.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to register early on the Centurion auction site to access the full catalog and bidding platform. An exclusive on-site inspection opportunity will be available by appointment on Monday, May 4, giving bidders the chance to evaluate the equipment in person prior to the sale.

Visit the Centurion auction site to register and access the full catalog and bidding platform.







About Centurion Service Group

Centurion Service Group: A TRIMEDX Company is an industry-leading medical equipment lifecycle organization with more than 20 years of experience. Healthcare providers and asset-based lenders partner with Centurion Service Group to unlock the value of their surplus medical equipment through comprehensive, end-to-end disposition strategies, including logistics, warehousing, auctions, certified appraisals, clinical asset valuations, relocations, and facility closures. Centurion connects global buyers with high-quality, pre-owned medical equipment and supports health care in underserved communities while advancing environmental sustainability. Centurion is a strategic partner in the medical equipment lifecycle.

About Auction Advisors

Auction Advisors, LLC is a premier auction and advisory firm specializing in maximizing asset value through strategic sales and targeted global marketing. Known for its hands-on approach and deep industry expertise, Auction Advisors delivers customized solutions for complex corporate sales, real estate sales, as well as commercial asset dispositions. By combining data-driven marketing, broad buyer reach, and proven auction strategies, Auction Advisors consistently drives strong engagement and superior recovery outcomes for its clients.