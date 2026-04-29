Get Ready to Move for Women’s Mental Health: The 2026 Shoppers Drug Mart® Run for Women Returns

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s time to put your best foot forward for a cause that matters. Registration for the 2026 Shoppers Drug Mart® Run for Women is now open, and Canadians are invited to join a powerful movement.

As Canada’s largest run/walk series dedicated to women’s mental health, the Shoppers Drug Mart® Run for Women has raised over $27 million since 2013. Every dollar raised by participants and supporters directly fuels programs in their own communities, providing everything from crisis counselling and peer support groups to vital research and initiatives that reduce stigma.

Here’s how you can get involved

Whether you are walking or running, everyone can join the fun! Choose between a 5km or 10km route and participate solo or build a team with friends, family, or coworkers. Participants are encouraged to fundraise and those raising $150 or more can earn exciting rewards like PC Optimum™ points or Running Room gift cards.

Learn about the impact you’re having

The money raised across the 18 events funds local mental health charities and programs that expand access to care and support for women across Canada.

“The Shoppers Drug Mart® Run for Women is more than a national event, it’s a movement” shares Carrie Trembinski, Vice President, Communications and Community Engagement at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation. “Together, we’re forging a path towards greater understanding, equity, and access to care for women experiencing mental health concerns. The Run celebrates the strength of women while building a community that makes women feel safe in asking for help when they need it. And that is powerful.”

Find your community, be part of the movement

Registration is now open for events taking place in 18 cities across Canada:



Whether you join an event or choose to donate, your support helps create a future where every woman in Canada can access the mental health care she deserves.

To sign up for an event in your community or to donate today, visit runforwomen.ca.

About Shoppers Foundation for Women’s HealthTM

Shoppers Foundation for Women’s HealthTM – the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart® – is committed to helping Canadian women lead healthier lives, by making care more equitable and accessible. In 2022, the Foundation set an ambitious goal: to contribute $50M by 2026 towards women’s health initiatives that are making care more equitable and accessible. This milestone has been surpassed, ahead of schedule, and Shoppers Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to build a future in which more women in Canada can lead healthier lives." Learn more at shoppersfoundation.ca.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns more than 150 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada’s leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart® is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

For all media inquiries, contact: pr@loblaw.ca.