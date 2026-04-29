Deadline Alert: Alight, Inc. (ALIT) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming May 15, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Alight, Inc. (“Alight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALIT) common stock between November 12, 2024 and February 18, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR ALIGHT INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On August 5, 2025, Alight released its second quarter 2025 financial results, revealing that “deals [are] taking longer to close in the current environment which is temporarily delaying planned growth,” resulting in a reduction of Alight’s revenue guidance to “Revenue of $2,282 million to $2,329 million.”

During the corresponding earnings call, the Company’s CEO, Dave Guilmette further revealed that the “pace of ARR bookings was not at the level we expected.” The Company’s CFO, Jeremy Heaton, also noted that “nonrecurring project revenues were down $7 million or 14% for the quarter.”

On this news, Alight’s stock price fell $0.94, or 18.3%, to close at $4.19 per share on August 5, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 19, 2026, Alight published its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 results, disclosing a significant earnings shortfall compared to its prior guidance, including revenue of $2.3 billion (down 3% year over year), recurring revenue of $2.1 billion (down 2.2% year over year), and project revenue of $154 million (down 22% year over year). The Company also announced it would “replace its cash dividend with more efficient capital allocation activities.”

During the corresponding earnings call, Alight’s newly appointed CEO, Rohit Verma, and newly appointed Interim CFO, Gregory Giometti spoke. Rohit Verma noted a “significant opportunity to improve our performance moving forward.”

On this news, Alight’s stock price fell $0.50, or 38.2%, to close at $0.81 per share on February 19, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Alight’s optimistic reports of growth, cost cutting measures, strong pipeline, and far-reaching visibility fell short of reality; (2) the Company’s sales team was not equipped execute in accordance with its management’s expectations; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alight common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 15, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.