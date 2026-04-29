IPX1031 Welcomes Teresa Fluegel as Vice President

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031), the national leader in 1031 Qualified Intermediary services, is pleased to announce the addition of Teresa Fluegel as Vice President.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Based in Northern California, Teresa Fluegel will focus on large, complex commercial 1031 Exchange transactions, working with investors and their advisors nationwide. Her addition reflects IPX1031’s continued commitment to delivering best in class expertise, education, and client support across all segments of the market.

Teresa joins IPX1031 with nearly four decades of experience in real estate and 1031 Exchange transactions. A Certified Exchange Specialist® since 2004, she has facilitated thousands of exchanges nationwide, including Delayed, Reverse, and Build to Suit structures. Teresa is widely recognized for her ability to collaborate with attorneys, accountants, and commercial real estate professionals to structure exchanges that align with client investment goals while deferring capital gains and related taxes.

Jennifer Keen, Executive Vice President and Western Region Manager at IPX1031, shared, “We are excited to welcome Teresa Fluegel to IPX1031. Teresa brings an exceptional depth of experience in 1031 Exchange transactions, particularly in the commercial space. Her long standing relationships, technical expertise, and ability to navigate complex exchange structures make her a valuable resource for our clients and their advisors.”

In addition to her transactional expertise, Teresa is a respected industry educator, regularly teaching accredited 1031 Exchange courses for national law and CPA firms and presenting to leading real estate and professional organizations, including CREW, CCIM, SIOR, the Federation of Exchange Accommodators, and ProVisors. Her leadership experience and industry involvement further strengthen IPX1031’s position as a trusted partner for sophisticated exchange transactions.

Teresa Fluegel can be reached at (415) 290-2814, via email at teresa.fluegel@ipx1031.com, or www.ipx1031.com/fluegel

About IPX1031

Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031’s nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, are available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit www.ipx1031.com.

For more information, contact:

Jennifer Keen, EVP, Western Regional Manager

jennifer.keen@ipx1031.com

(760) 672-5368