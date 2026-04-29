Deadline Alert: ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming May 11, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired ODDITY Tech Ltd. (“Oddity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ODD) securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR ODDITY INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On February 25, 2026, Oddity released its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, disclosing that the Company “experienced a dislocation in [its] account with [its] largest advertising partner. . .driven by algorithm changes which diverted [the Company] to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs”, which “result[ed] in significant increases in new user acquisition costs.” The Company further disclosed that it now expected revenue to decline approximately 30% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026.

On this news, Oddity’s stock price fell $14.28, or 49.2%, to close at $14.74 per share on February 25, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) due to an algorithm change by Oddity’s largest advertising partner, Oddity’s advertisements were being diverted to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs; (2) the foregoing significantly increased Oddity’s customer acquisition costs, thereby negatively impacting Oddity’s business and financial prospects; (3) accordingly, Defendants overstated the overall strength, stability, and sustainability of Oddity’s digital operating model and/or market position; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Oddity securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 11, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.