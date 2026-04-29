Kaldvík AS – Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Reykjavík, 29 April 2026: Reference is made to Kaldvík AS' (the "Company") previous announcements regarding the CFO position on 1 December 2025 and 27 January 2026.

The Company is pleased to announce that Þórunn Ragnarsdóttir has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Kaldvík AS. Þórunn will assume the position on 1 July 2026.

Þórunn has extensive experience in financial management, operations and general management, including as Chief Financial Officer at the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and as Director of Administration at EFTA, where she was responsible for overseeing finance and administration across offices in Brussels, Geneva and Luxembourg. Prior to that, she was Finance Director at Icelandair Ground Services and held a role in financial planning and analysis at Icelandair.

Þórunn holds an MSc in Finance and International Business from Aarhus University and is completing an MPA in Public Administration at the University of Iceland.

Hjalti Hvítklett, who has served as interim CFO, will remain in the position until the new CFO assumes the role, after which he will continue working with Kaldvík for an extended period to ensure a smooth transition.

For further information, please contact:

Vidar Aspehaug, CEO: +47 913 05 017

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Kaldvík AS

Kaldvík is the leading salmon farmer in Iceland. Kaldvík has a well-developed and fully integrated value chain, enabling the group to provide its customers with a sustainable premium product. Kaldvík is dual-listed on Euronext Growth Oslo and First North Iceland Growth Market. See https://www.kaldvik.is for more information about the Company.