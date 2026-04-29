Group BNP PARIBAS: AGREEMENT WITH HOLMARCOM FINANCE COMPANY (HFC) FOR THE DIVESTMENT OF BMCI IN MOROCCO





AGREEMENT WITH HOLMARCOM FINANCE COMPANY (HFC) FOR THE DIVESTMENT OF BMCI IN MOROCCO

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 29 April 2026

Following the announcement of exclusive discussions on December 12, 2025, BNP Paribas and Holmarcom Finance Company have concluded an agreement for the divestment by BNP Paribas to HFC of its entire 67% controlling interest in Banque Marocaine pour le Commerce et l’Industrie (BMCI).

The Holmarcom Group, a long-standing partner and 30-years shareholder of BMCI, will pursue the bank’s development in Morocco to the advantages of BMCI’s shareholders, customers and employees.

BNP Paribas reiterates its long-term commitment to Morocco. The Group intends to pursue the development of its investment banking activities there, and a commercial partnership agreement with HFC will ensure service continuity for the corporate clients of the BNP Paribas Group and those of BMCI.

The completion of this transaction, expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, remains subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals. Its impact on BNP Paribas’ CET1 ratio upon closing is estimated at approximately 15 bps.

About BNP Paribas

Leader in banking and financial services in Europe, BNP Paribas operates in 64 countries and territories with more than 180,000 employees, including more than 146,000 in Europe. The Group’s activities are structured by three operating divisions: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services covering commercial & personal banking entities and specialised businesses; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, a bridge between corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group accompanies all its clients (individuals, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and insurance. The Group has a historic footprint in four eurozone markets: France, Italy, Belgium and Luxembourg. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas implements a Social and Environmental Responsibility approach across all its activities, enabling it to contribute to building a sustainable future while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

Press contact

Hélène Luis Arhab – helene.luisarhab@bnpparibas.com – +33 6 70 13 55 21

Hacina Habchi – hacina.habchi@bnpparibas.com – +33 7 61 97 65 20

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