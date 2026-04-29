Guild.ai Introduces the First Control Plane for AI Agents

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guild.ai today announced the availability of its platform, introducing what it calls the first control plane for AI agents. The release marks a shift in how organizations manage, govern, and scale AI agents in production environments.





AI agents are already being deployed across enterprises to review code, triage issues, and automate workflows. As adoption accelerates, organizations face a new challenge: not whether agents are useful, but how to control them once they begin taking action across critical systems.

Guild addresses this gap by providing a dedicated control layer between AI models and enterprise infrastructure. With Guild, every agent execution is governed, identity is enforced, access is controlled, and actions are fully traceable.

“AI agents are becoming core to how work gets done, but most teams lack the infrastructure to manage them safely at scale,” said James Everingham, CEO of Guild.ai and ex-VP of Meta Engineering. “This is an infrastructure problem—and now there’s a solution.”

The Guild platform includes:

A governed runtime for executing agents

A Managed Agent Center for internal publishing, versioning, and reuse

An Agent Hub for sharing capabilities across teams and organizations

Starter agents and developer tools for building or integrating custom agents

Guild provides ready-to-deploy agents for common workflows, including ticket processing, code review, Slack-based task creation, and internal tech support. All agents are versioned and governed by default.

Guild integrates with widely used enterprise systems including GitHub, Jira, Slack, Notion, Zendesk, and Google services, with secure OAuth-based access enforced through the control plane. Teams can also extend the platform by registering custom APIs or building agents using Guild’s SDK and CLI.

Designed for a multi-model ecosystem, Guild supports multiple AI providers, allowing organizations to maintain consistent governance as models and vendors evolve.

As AI adoption continues to grow, Guild positions its platform as foundational infrastructure for managing the full lifecycle of AI agents—bringing structure, visibility, and control to production systems.

Guild is available starting today at guild.ai.

Media Contact:

media@guild.ai

About Guild.ai

Guild is the control plane for AI agents, enabling teams to build, deploy, govern, and share agents in production. It is code-first, model-agnostic, and vendor-neutral, with governance and security built into the runtime. Backed by a $44M Series A from Google Ventures, NFX, Acrew, Scribble Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and Webb Investment Network. Learn more at guild.ai.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e6bddd7-d2d0-4dab-a929-dcd489f7e693