Crowdfunder Expands in NYC, Opens Applications for 50 Founding Nonprofits, Introduces Spark Match Funding for Eight Selected Partners

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowdfunder.com , the community-powered fundraising platform that has supported more than 80,000 campaigns and a network of over four million supporters, is launching in New York City, the first step in its U.S. expansion—bringing its model of community-led fundraising to one of the most active and mission-driven nonprofit ecosystems in the country.





Applications are now open for 50 Founding Nonprofit Partners to join Crowdfunder’s inaugural NYC cohort. The initiative is designed to support a diverse mix of organizations—from grassroots organizations to established nonprofits—through hands-on onboarding, early platform access, dedicated training, and visibility as part of the citywide launch.

Selected organizations will receive:

Hands-on, white-glove onboarding and campaign support

Early access to the Crowdfunder platform

Dedicated fundraising training and guidance

Featured visibility as part of the NYC launch cohort

Up to $2,500 in match funding for eight selected partners through the Crowdfunder Spark Fund



To accelerate early momentum, the Crowdfunder Spark Fund will provide up to $2,500 in match funding to eight selected partners. By matching early donations, the fund amplifies the natural “crowd effect,” where early support attracts more supporters, increases visibility and credibility, and strengthens fundraising performance over the life of a campaign. This marks the first Spark Fund activation as Crowdfunder expands into New York City.





“New York City is where momentum becomes movement—where communities show up and turn support into real impact,” said Rebecca Lisica, President/GM of Crowdfunder US. “We’re backing organizations of all sizes with tools and match funding to help early support grow into lasting momentum. Here, early support doesn’t just build—it multiplies.”

The Crowdfunder Spark Fund is open to registered 501(c)(3) nonprofits based in New York State working across public spaces, education, arts, and local community initiatives. Applications for the Founding 50 are now open and will be reviewed on a rolling, first-come, first-served basis.

Apply at: www.crowdfunder.com/nyc

About Crowdfunder

Crowdfunder is a community-powered fundraising platform that has spent over a decade helping causes, charities, and social enterprises raise funds together. The platform has supported more than 80,000 campaigns and a network of over four million supporters, helping unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in community-driven funding.

Crowdfunder is now launching in New York City, the first step in its U.S. expansion.

About the Crowdfunder Spark Fund

The Crowdfunder Spark Fund provides up to $2,500 in match funding to eight selected nonprofit organizations participating in the Founding 50 cohort. The fund is designed to accelerate early campaign momentum by matching donations and amplifying visibility through community participation.

Eligibility is open to 501(c)(3) nonprofits based in New York State, in good standing with the IRS, with a valid EIN and organizational bank account. Applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Full eligibility criteria:

crowdfunder.com/funds/live-funds/eligibility

Apply to Join the Founding 50

www.crowdfunder.com/nyc

Media Contact

For interviews or further information, please contact:

Rebecca Lisica

rebecca.lisica@crowdfunder.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c605a0ad-5ff5-4f09-bbc3-7e964c33c505

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