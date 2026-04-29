Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges POET Technologies Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: POET) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired POET Technologies Inc. securities between April 1, 2026 and April 27, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/POET.

POET Technologies Inc. Case Details

The Complaint alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) POET misrepresented its tax status due to it likely being deemed a passive foreign investment company (or “PFIC”) under U.S. tax laws which, if not properly reported by each U.S. stockholder, would have negative tax implications for those U.S. stockholders;

(2) the foregoing tax issue would, if discovered, make POET a less attractive investment than it would otherwise be, thus threatening POET’s valuation;

(3) Defendant Thomas Mika, despite affirming that he was not violating a non-disclosure agreement, in fact violated a business agreement by speaking about POET’s business agreements in a public interview, thus endangering POET's business prospects, and

(4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about POET's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

What's Next for POET Technologies Inc. Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/POET. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in POET Technologies Inc. you have until June 29, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to POET Technologies Inc. Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for POET Technologies Inc. Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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