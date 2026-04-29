MailSPEC Launches JACE Version 3: Enabling Sovereign AI Compliance through Client-Side Governance

San Francisco, CA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MailSPEC, the innovator in governance and intelligent compliance technology for communications, announced the general availability of JACE Version 3, its next-generation compliance engine built on a “Sovereign AI” architecture. The platform enables enterprises in finance, healthcare, and government to deploy advanced intelligence directly on the client side—ensuring sensitive data never leaves the organization’s secure environment.

JACE 3: A comprehensive framework for Journaling, Archiving, Compliance, and Escrow in highly regulated environments.

The launch comes amid increasing regulatory pressure on enterprises to control how sensitive data is handled by AI systems, particularly as concerns grow around the use of cloud-based tools and third-party data processing. Industry research continues to show that data privacy, governance, and regulatory compliance remain top concerns for organizations adopting AI technologies.

As global regulators intensify scrutiny on data privacy and AI governance, JACE 3 provides a clear path forward: enabling organizations to harness AI-driven insights without exposing proprietary data to external systems.

Eliminating the AI Privacy Tradeoff

Traditional AI compliance tools often require sensitive data to be transmitted to external servers for processing—introducing risk related to data sovereignty, regulatory violations, and potential exposure.

JACE Version 3 eliminates this tradeoff by performing all classification, risk scoring, and metadata tagging locally within the organization’s infrastructure.

“Internal communication data is the crown jewel of any organization—its intellectual property, customer records, and strategic insight,” said Tanguy Godquin, PhD, Director of Research and Development at MailSPEC. “JACE 3 doesn’t just protect that data; it ensures it never leaves the organization’s control. This is a fundamentally different, sovereign-first approach to AI governance.”

JACE 3: Key Innovation Pillars

Sovereign AI Architecture

Processes data entirely within air-gapped or on-premises environments, ensuring zero transfer to external AI models or cloud infrastructure.

JACE Policy Script

A programmable compliance engine that allows CISOs and compliance teams to define custom policies aligned with regional and industry regulations, including SEC 17a-4, FINRA, MiFID II, and HIPAA.

Real-Time Intervention

Automatically detects and blocks potential compliance violations before communication is sent, reducing human error and regulatory risk.

Immutable Audit Trails

Journals all interactions in a WORM-compliant format, enabling rapid eDiscovery and audit readiness.

Early adopters have reported significant reductions in eDiscovery time, in some cases up to 94%, while maintaining compliance with global regulatory frameworks.

Bridging the Gap for Global Enterprises

As data localization laws such as GDPR and Japan’s APPI continue to expand, organizations face increasing pressure to maintain strict control over where and how sensitive data is processed.

JACE 3 enables multinational enterprises to maintain compliant records across jurisdictions—without transferring sensitive data across borders or exposing it to external infrastructure.

This approach is particularly critical for financial institutions, healthcare providers, and government agencies managing highly sensitive information in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

As enterprises continue to adopt AI while navigating evolving regulatory requirements, MailSPEC believes sovereign, client-side architectures will play an increasingly important role in the future of compliant communication systems.

The JACE 3 Sovereign AI Architecture ensures all data processing remains within the corporate firewall, with zero transfer to external cloud servers.

About MailSPEC

MailSPEC delivers AI governance and compliance technology for communication channels, trusted by the world’s most security conscious and regulated organizations. With a relentless focus on sovereignty, data privacy, and regulatory excellence, MailSPEC empowers enterprises and public service agencies to innovate confidently in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape. For more information, visit www.mailspec.com

Press Inquiries

Sarah Linden

corprelations [at] mailspec.com

+1 (415) 569-2280

https://www.mailspec.com

2219 Main Street, Suite 5 Santa Monica, CA 90405