Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation unveils the Jack & Sylvia Gin Emergency & Trauma Imaging Centre (GinETIC)

NEW WESTMINSTER, British Columbia, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jack & Sylvia Gin Emergency & Trauma Imaging Centre, known as GinETIC, was unveiled by Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation, marking a significant milestone in the transformation of care at Royal Columbian Hospital. GinETIC includes CT scan, ultrasound, and X-ray capabilities directly in the Emergency Department, allowing care teams to quickly assess tens of thousands of emergency patients each year and begin treatment sooner.

“In an emergency, speed of diagnosis is important, and this simple but essential solution of GinETIC can be crucial in allowing greater accessibility for medical practitioners and helping to saving lives,” says Jack Gin. “This is a proud and significant partnership for our Foundation.”

Named in recognition of the generosity and vision of the Jack & Sylvia Gin Foundation, GinETIC represents a major advancement in emergency and trauma imaging at Royal Columbian Hospital. By bringing critical diagnostic tools directly into the Emergency Department, this new medical imaging suite will enable faster care when and where patients need it most.

Located within the new Emergency Department in the soon-to-open Jim Pattison Acute Care Tower, this purpose-built space will play a central role in how urgent and complex care is delivered, as Royal Columbian Hospital enters a new era of care.

Royal Columbian Hospital is one of British Columbia’s two adult Level 1 trauma centres and a designated stroke centre for Fraser Health. In these high-acuity environments, immediate access to imaging plays a critical role in determining the best course of care.

“As a radiologist, I see every day how essential imaging is in guiding urgent care decisions,” says Royal Columbian Hospital neuro-interventional radiologist Dr. Will Siu. “With GinETIC, we now can perform CT scans, X-rays, and ultrasound steps away from where patients first arrive. That proximity allows us to diagnose faster, support more timely treatment decisions, and ultimately improve outcomes for patients when every minute matters.”

The Emergency Department in the Jim Pattison Acute Care Tower includes 75 treatment spaces and is designed to support a high volume of complex cases. By embedding advanced imaging directly within the department, GinETIC will reduce the need to transport patients elsewhere in the hospital, saving critical time for both patients and care teams.

“This space will support patients and care teams in some of the most urgent situations,” says Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation President & CEO Jeff Norris. “We are deeply grateful to the Jack & Sylvia Gin Foundation for their generosity and vision. Their support, alongside the contributions of so many donors, is helping bring the Jim Pattison Acute Care Tower to life. Together, it stands as a powerful example of what is possible when a community comes together to invest in the future of healthcare.”

As Royal Columbian Hospital prepares for the imminent opening of the Jim Pattison Acute Care Tower, final planning, equipment installation, and team readiness activities are well underway to ensure a smooth transition into the new space. The tower will bring expanded emergency services, a leading-edge interventional and surgical platform, and enhanced critical care and obstetrical and neonatal services together in one purpose-built facility, supporting the delivery of high-quality care for patients across British Columbia.

About Jack & Sylvia Gin Foundation

Established in 2009, the Jack & Sylvia Gin Foundation is a family-run foundation based in Vancouver, BC. The Foundation supports a wide-range of charitable organizations that do important work including those in the arts, education, environment, healthcare, justice and relief, and faith-based initiatives — all of which promotes the well-being of the greater community. The Jack & Sylvia Gin Foundation was founded to allow the Gin Family to give to the community in perpetuity.

About Royal Columbian Hospital

As BC’s most comprehensive critical care hospital, one in three British Columbians rely on Royal Columbian Hospital. We are the only hospital in BC with trauma, cardiac, neurosciences, high-risk obstetrics and neonatal intensive care on one site. We look after some of the most seriously ill and injured patients, and we do it with the support of donors like you.

Since 1978, donors to Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation have helped fund priority equipment needs, facility enhancements, research, education and innovation at Royal Columbian Hospital. Visit rchfoundation.com for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Jason Howe

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation

C: 236.332.0798

Jason.Howe@fraserhealth.ca

Sonny Wong

sonny@hamazakiwong.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4303b18b-2944-4c27-8cf2-727d5420a76a