CoinMafia.io is a Company. $MAFIA is the Coin. The Difference Matters.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinMafia.io, a cryptographic technology company founded by Rackham Rishel, today announced the release of a public ecosystem update intended to clarify the difference between CoinMafia.io as an infrastructure company and $MAFIA as the native coin associated with the CoinMafia ecosystem.





The update was issued to address a common point of confusion in the digital asset market, where companies, platforms, coins, and community assets are often discussed interchangeably. CoinMafia.io is positioning itself as an infrastructure company building a cryptocurrency launchpad for branded, community-anchored tokens, while $MAFIA is the native coin launched on PulseChain.

"CoinMafia.io is not simply a token project," said Rackham Rishel, founder of CoinMafia.io. "This update is about giving the market a clearer way to evaluate what we are building. The company, the infrastructure, the validator model, and the coin each have different roles."

As part of the announcement, CoinMafia.io summarized several current ecosystem components, including:

A cryptocurrency launchpad designed to support branded, community-anchored token launches;

EVM-compatible underlying technology supporting more than 350 chains;

Validator operations on PulseChain, including more than $600,000 invested into validators, supporting equipment, and dedicated data-center infrastructure;

A stated model in which profits generated from validator fees are used for open-market purchases of $MAFIA; and

A multi-phase development roadmap spanning foundation, liquidity network, distribution layer, institutional integration, and global scale.





$MAFIA is the CoinMafia native coin launched on PulseChain. It operates through a bonding-curve model, a transparent pricing mechanism designed to tie coin price to supply according to defined mathematical rules. Trading activity and holder distribution are publicly verifiable on chain.

CoinMafia.io Publishes User Safety and Evaluation Guidance

Alongside the ecosystem update, CoinMafia.io also published guidance for users evaluating cryptocurrency launches. The company encourages users to verify liquidity pool locks directly on chain, review contracts through a block explorer, understand tokenomics, evaluate holder distribution, and avoid connecting a wallet to any site they have not independently verified.

CoinMafia.io also emphasized that legitimate projects never ask users for a seed phrase. Users should maintain control of their own keys through a non-custodial wallet, use position sizes they can afford to lose, and avoid making decisions based solely on short-term chart movement.

Roadmap and Infrastructure Focus

CoinMafia.io stated that its development plan is structured across five broad phases over a ten-year period: foundation, liquidity network, distribution layer, institutional integration, and global scale. These timelines are forward-looking and may change based on technology development, market conditions, and regulatory considerations.

The company said its broader plan includes development around staking, a private DEX, merchandise, media and animation content, and additional revenue sources intended to support the ecosystem beyond token-price movement alone. CoinMafia.io also stated that liquidity pool additions, locks, and milestone completions are intended to be shared as on-chain proof points for the community.

"The goal is to give communities better infrastructure for launching legitimate, community-grounded projects," Rishel added. "The clarification we are publishing now is meant to make the structure easier to understand before users evaluate the company or the coin."

About CoinMafia.io

CoinMafia.io is a cryptographic technology company founded by Rackham Rishel. The company is developing a cryptocurrency launchpad designed to help communities launch branded, community-anchored tokens with real infrastructure and ongoing support. Its flagship ecosystem includes the $MAFIA coin, PulseChain validator operations, and a long-term development roadmap focused on infrastructure, transparency, and community-aligned utility.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. CoinMafia.io makes no guarantees regarding future performance, token value, validator revenue, roadmap completion, or project outcomes. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct independent research and consult qualified financial, legal, and tax advisors before making any investment-related decisions.

Cryptocurrency investments can result in the complete loss of principal. CoinMafia.io and $MAFIA have not been registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or any other regulatory authority. This document is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation regarding any security, cryptocurrency, or digital asset.

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