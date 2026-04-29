CVR Launches New Brand Identity and Leadership Team, Ushering in Next Era of Independence

Indianapolis, IN, USA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR, an independent full-service advertising and public relations agency, today announced a new brand identity and leadership structure, marking the next chapter for the Indianapolis-based firm as it sharpens its position for the future of the advertising and communications industry.

Founded in 1910 by two Indianapolis Star writers, CVR has partnered with local, national, and international clients to navigate changing markets, technologies, and audiences for generations. The move marks a leadership transition for the agency, with long-time owners Kevin Flynn and Matt Georgi transitioning to CEO and chief creative officer, respectively, and Blake Lofgren and Katie Clements serving as co-presidents.

“This is a defining moment for CVR,” said Kevin Flynn, CEO of CVR. “Our new brand and agency structure reflect who we are at our best: deeply invested in our clients, committed to smart, creative work, and proud to be rooted in the Midwest. As we look ahead, we are doing so with the same values that have sustained this agency for generations and a clear vision for where we can go next.”

CVR serves clients across sectors, industries, and disciplines, with work spanning business-to-business and business-to-consumer categories and a portfolio that reflects both the breadth of its capabilities and the depth of its relationships. The agency’s client roster includes transportation and manufacturing leaders such as Allison Transmission and Cummins; home and building brands including Carrier, Bryant, and dormakaba; healthcare clients including vaccine manufacturer Bavarian Nordic; the agency’s key accounts in the consumer packaged goods industry, Harney & Sons and The Hemp Division; and financial institutions including Goelzer Investment Management and The National Bank of Indianapolis.

CVR is also a member of the Advertising & Marketing Independent Network (AMIN), a global alliance of independent agencies across the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, reinforcing its place within a broader community of independent firms navigating the future of the industry. CVR CEO Kevin Flynn is the network’s former Global Chair, and co-president Blake Lofgren currently serves on AMIN’s board.

CVR REBRAND + POSITIONING

The rebrand reflects both the agency’s history and where it is headed, introducing a new brand platform centered on “clever creativity,” the belief that the strongest work is both strategically grounded and creatively sharp. The agency also introduced the “All In Your Business” tagline, meant to reflect CVR’s approach to client service. The firm operates as an extension of its clients’ teams, bringing together strategy, creative, video production, media, and public relations under one roof.

CVR re-adopted the agency’s heritage mark from the 20th century as an ode to the agency’s history, mixing old with new. Updated brand colors include pink, navy, maroon, and yellow.

The rebrand follows an evaluation of the agency landscape and client needs, reinforcing CVR’s belief that in a fast-changing communications and marketing environment, agencies create the most value when they lead with insight, originality, and strong relationships. For CVR, the repositioning is not cosmetic. It is a strategic response to a changing market and a clearer articulation of where the agency believes the industry is headed.

“We believe that strategy should be creative and that creativity should be strategic,” said Blake Lofgren, CVR co-president. “Because when those two things work together, they work better. It was a critical belief as we embarked on this endeavor internally.”

As artificial intelligence and automation continue to reshape execution across marketing and communications, CVR sees increasing value in the parts of agency work that cannot be commoditized: judgment, creative intuition, brand storytelling, and close client partnership. In that environment, the agency believes clients are looking for sharper thinking, stronger relationships, and work that moves people, not just content that fills channels.

CVR also sees its independence as a meaningful advantage. Without the layers of a holding company structure, the agency can offer clients direct access to senior counsel, faster decision-making, and a more nimble, integrated model. That independence, paired with a Midwest perspective and more than a century of experience, continues to shape how CVR approaches both the work and the client relationship.

“Independence gives us the ability to stay close to the work, close to our clients, and close to the decisions that matter most,” said Kevin Flynn, CEO of CVR. “That creates better alignment, stronger partnerships, and work that is ultimately more thoughtful, responsive, and effective.”

CVR’s integrated model spans strategy, creative, media, public relations, and in-house video production, allowing the agency to move from insight to execution while keeping strategy and storytelling aligned. That structure remains one of the firm’s clearest differentiators as clients increasingly seek partners that can connect disciplines rather than operate in silos.

PROMOTIONS + LEADERSHIP TRANSITIONS

The leadership transition also reflects broader investment in the agency’s future. In addition to Flynn, Georgi, Lofgren and Clements stepping into expanded roles, Paul Waltz has been promoted to vice president of account service, while Jack Cannon and Jared Plew have been promoted to creative directors, leading digital, video, and design services. In 2025, CVR also expanded its services through key hires in public affairs, brand strategy, influencer marketing and digital media.

"The communications landscape is evolving rapidly, and at CVR, we see that as an advantage,” said Katie Clements, CVR co-president. “We’re nimble, integrated, and whether we’re working on digital media, video, or public relations–we're leading with strategy first. Stepping into this role, alongside Blake, feels like the right moment to double down for our clients and for the team of people building this agency up every day.”

With new leadership in place and a rebrand designed to reflect its strengths, CVR is entering its next era with a clearer market position and a renewed commitment to the clients, people, and relationships that have shaped its story for more than a century.

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ABOUT CVR

CVR is a full-service, integrated agency that delivers strategically grounded work across strategy, creative, video, media, and public relations. We partner with local, regional, and national clients to uncover the hidden motivations that move audiences—then transform those insights into meaningful creative that engages, resonates, and motivates. As an agency, we go all in because we believe strategy should be creative, and creativity should be strategic, because when these two things work together, they work better. Founded in Indianapolis in 1910, CVR is Indiana’s longest-running agency. Learn more about CVR, our work, and how we get all in your business at cvrindy.com.