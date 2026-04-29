Instead Introduces the AI Agent for end-to-end business and individual tax filing

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tax work is entering a new operating model.

Instead Agents now handle research, tax plans, memos, workpapers, and resolution in one integrated system.

For years, tax software has helped firms organize their work. Then AI chat helped professionals ask better questions. The next shift is bigger: AI agents that actually do entire returns and jobs.

Instead announced today the launch of Instead Agents, an AI-native system that executes the full tax return process rather than assisting with portions of the filing workflow.

Instead Agents do not just answer questions. They do the work: building folders, creating workpapers, preparing returns, resolving diagnostics, and updating files from start to finish. And not just on one entity, you can work on dozens or hundreds of tax entities simultaneously.

Instead has become the first AI native tax platform to receive approvals for IRS, 48 states, and all states and cities for 1040, 1041, 1120, 1120S, 1065, currently sitting at 99.27% approvals and expecting 100% any moment.

This is not another tax AI tool. It is a full replacement path for CCH, GoSystem, UltraTax, Lacerte, ProConnect, Drake, and every other platform built around the assumption that a human preparer manually works every return.

Tax professionals evaluating legacy renewals should see this operating model before signing another year of software built for manual preparation. You no longer have to build your firm around manually preparing returns.

"This is the biggest shift in tax work since firms moved from populating green sheets with pencils to automated bank feeds. The new unit of work is an agent executing entire returns and tax workflows; tax preparation as we’ve known it is over."

Instead is available now. For more information, visit www.instead.com.

About Instead

Instead (instead.com) is the AI-powered tax platform replacing legacy software for accounting firms. Instead Agents execute the full tax workflow: research, tax plans, memos, work papers, return preparation, e-filing, and resolution. Instead has become the first AI native tax platform to receive approvals for IRS, 48 states, and all states and cities for 1040, 1041, 1120, 1120S, 1065 currently sitting at 99.27% approvals and expecting 100% any moment.

Media Contact:

Olivia Rodi

Manager of Marketing, Instead

olivia@instead.com