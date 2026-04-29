New Jersey Lottery Announces Winning "Top Dogs" to be Featured on New "Jersey Dog" Scratch-Offs Ticket

TRENTON, N.J., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Lottery today announced the official winners of its “Jersey’s Top Dogs” contest, recognizing the eighteen official “Top Dogs” who will be featured prominently on the Lottery’s upcoming Scratch-Offs game, “Jersey Dog.” The contest drew thousands of entries last September from proud New Jersey pet parents hoping to see their pup featured on New Jersey Lottery Scratch-Offs. A statewide public vote narrowed the field to the Top 50. From those top vote-getters, the final eighteen were selected to best represent standout dogs from across the Garden State of various breeds, sizes, and temperaments that embody Jersey’s attitude, spirit, and irresistible charm.

Arlo of Red Bank Ginger of Old Bridge Bailey of Netcong Goose of Bridgeton Bear of Hamilton Huck of Piscataway Brantley of Wall Jersey of Belle Mead Cash of Wanaque Jezebel of Lake Hopatcong Dallas of Browns Mills Lula of Tinton Falls Duke of Roselle Park Magic of Toms River Frankie of Union Teddy of Port Monmouth George of Cape May Court House Trapper of Egg Harbor City

Each of the eighteen winning dogs will be featured with their photo, name and hometown at the top of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Jersey Dog” Scratch-Offs tickets, launching statewide on Monday, May 4th. The contest’s other top vote-getters will be featured with their photos and names in the image-match portion of the tickets. The contest marks the first time the public has provided content for a New Jersey Lottery Scratch-Offs ticket and the first time real dogs have been spotlighted, establishing this milestone as a one-of-a-kind tribute to the Garden State’s beloved canine companions.

To commemorate the winning pups, the New Jersey Lottery hosted a press conference today at Columbus Park in Hoboken, New Jersey, where the eighteen “Top Dogs” were formally introduced and celebrated among the local community. The event served as the official unveiling of the grand prize winners while highlighting the New Jersey Lottery’s “Jersey Dog” Scratch-Offs ticket, allowing players 18 and older the chance to win cash prizes up to $200,000.

“Seeing these real Jersey dogs recognized in person and celebrating them in a fun way on Scratch-Offs makes this ticket very special,” said Jim Carey, Executive Director of the New Jersey Lottery. “We’re excited to celebrate community pride, a shared pet connection, and our ‘Top Dogs’ with players statewide as we launch the official ‘Jersey Dog’ Scratch-Offs ticket.”

To view the complete gallery of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Jersey’s Top Dogs”, visit www.jerseystopdogs.com .

Visit Associated Press Newsroom to view images from the press conference.

About the New Jersey Lottery

Since its inception in 1970, the Lottery has contributed nearly $33.7 billion to the State, helping to support many worthwhile programs and services. Lottery profits currently help bolster the public employee pension system under a 30-year agreement signed into law in 2017.

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