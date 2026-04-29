NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

 | Source: NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: NECB) (the “Company”), the parent holding company of NorthEast Community Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $10.0 million, or $0.76 per basic share and $0.74 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to net income of $10.6 million, or $0.80 per basic share and $0.78 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Kenneth A. Martinek, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are again pleased to report continued strong performance throughout our entire loan portfolio. We continue our laser focus on construction lending in high demand, high absorption submarkets in the Bronx, Rockland, Orange, and Sullivan Counties.”

“Demand for construction loans throughout these submarkets continues to demonstrate robust growth and we look forward to meeting this growing demand going forward. At March 31, 2026, construction loan commitments and loans-in-process outstanding increased by approximately 37.8% as compared to the first quarter of 2025, with over $819 million in total unfunded loan commitments outstanding, and represents a 20.6% increase over the amount of such total commitments outstanding at December 31, 2025.”

Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2026 are as follows:

  • Performance metrics continue to be strong with a return on average total assets ratio of 1.97%, a return on average shareholders’ equity ratio of 11.13%, and an efficiency ratio of 43.64% for the three months ended March 31, 2026.
  • Asset quality metrics continue to remain strong with no non-performing loans at either March 31, 2026 or December 31, 2025, and non-performing assets to total assets were 0.00% at both March 31, 2026 and at December 31, 2025. Our allowance for credit losses related to loans totaled $4.6 million, or 0.25% total loans at March 31, 2026 compared to $4.7 million, or 0.25% of total loans at December 31, 2025.
  • Total stockholders’ equity increased by $4.6 million, or 1.3%, to $356.3 million, or 17.59% of total assets as of March 31, 2026 from $351.7 million, or 17.04% of total assets as of December 31, 2025.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets decreased $38.4 million, or 1.9%, to $2.0 billion at March 31, 2026, from $2.1 billion at December 31, 2025. The decrease in assets was primarily due to decreases in net loans of $31.8 million, cash and cash equivalents of $5.0 million, and other assets of $2.0 million.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $5.0 million, or 6.1%, to $76.2 million at March 31, 2026 from $81.2 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents partially funded a decrease of $50.0 million in borrowings.

Equity securities increased $879,000, or 3.3%, to $27.4 million at March 31, 2026 from $26.6 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in equity securities was attributable to the purchase of $1.0 million in equity securities during the three months ended March 31, 2026, partially offset by market depreciation of $121,000 due to market interest rate volatility during the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Securities held-to-maturity decreased $150,000, or 0.8%, to $18.2 million at March 31, 2026 from $18.3 million at December 31, 2025 due to pay-downs of various investment securities.

Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, decreased $31.8 million, or 1.7%, to $1.8 billion at March 31, 2026 from $1.9 billion at December 31, 2025. The decrease in loans consisted of decreases of $16.1 million in construction loans, $14.3 million in multi-family loans, $610,000 in commercial and industrial loans, $494,000 in mixed-use loans, $258,000 in non-residential loans, $34,000 in one-to-four family loans, and $21,000 in consumer loans. The decrease in our construction loan portfolio was due to normal pay-downs and principal reductions as construction projects were completed and either condominium units were sold to end buyers or multi-family rental buildings were refinanced by other financial institutions.

During the three months ended March 31, 2026, we originated loans totaling $266.1 million, which includes commitments and funded loans, consisting primarily of $244.2 million in construction loans and $21.8 million in commercial and industrial loans. The $244.2 million in construction loans had $99.5 million, or 40.7%, disbursed at loan closing, with the remaining funds to be disbursed over the terms of the construction loans. The commercial and industrial loans had $18.9 million, or 86.7%, disbursed at loan closing.

The allowance for credit losses related to loans decreased to $4.6 million as of March 31, 2026, from $4.7 million as of December 31, 2025. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses related to loans was due to charge-offs totaling $27,000 and a provision for credit losses reduction of $112,000 to the allowance for credit losses related to loans due to a decrease of $31.8 million in the loan portfolio. The provision for credit losses reduction of $112,000 to the allowance for credit losses related to loans was offset by a provision for credit losses of $112,000 to the allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet commitments.

The allowance for credit losses for off-balance sheet commitments increased $112,000, or 12.7%, to $991,000 at March 31, 2026 from $879,000 at December 31, 2025 due primarily to an increase of $140.0 million, or 20.6%, in off-balance sheet commitments from December 31, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

Premises and equipment decreased $199,000, or 0.8%, to $25.2 million at March 31, 2026 from $25.4 million at December 31, 2025 primarily due to the amortization of fixed assets.

Federal Home Loan Bank stock was $410,000 and property held for investment was $1.3 million at both March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025.

Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) increased $179,000, or 0.7%, to $26.6 million at March 31, 2026 from $26.4 million at December 31, 2025 due to increases in the BOLI cash value.

Accrued interest receivable decreased $152,000, or 1.2%, to $12.1 million at March 31, 2026 from $12.2 million at December 31, 2025 due to a decrease of $31.9 million in the loan portfolio.

Right of use assets — operating decreased $179,000, or 3.8%, to $4.5 million at March 31, 2026 from $4.7 million at December 31, 2025, primarily due to depreciation of the right of use assets.

Other assets decreased $2.0 million, or 18.0%, to $9.0 million at March 31, 2026 from $11.0 million at December 31, 2025 due to decreases of $2.2 million in tax assets, partially offset by increases of $143,000 in prepaid expenses and $57,000 in suspense accounts.

Total deposits increased $9.4 million, or 0.6%, to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2026 from $1.6 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase in deposits was primarily due to increases in NOW/money market accounts of $50.0 million, or 16.5% and non-interest bearing deposits of $25.0 million, or 9.2%, partially offset by decreases in certificates of deposit of $57.1 million, or 6.3%, and savings account balances of $8.5 million, or 6.0%. The decrease of $57.1 million in certificates of deposit consisted of decreases in brokered certificates of deposit of $40.6 million, or 11.0%, non-brokered listing services certificates of deposit of $5.4 million, or 6.2%, and retail certificates of deposit of $11.2 million, or 2.5%.

The decrease in brokered certificates of deposit and non-brokered listing services certificates of deposit was due to management’s strategy to reduce the cost of funds by “calling” higher rate brokered deposits on their call dates and to rely less on brokered deposits and non-brokered listing service deposits. The decrease in retail certificates of deposit was due to a shift in deposits to our retail high yield money market accounts.

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance increased $572,000, or 24.3%, to $2.9 million at March 31, 2026 from $2.4 million at December 31, 2025 due primarily to accumulation of real estate tax payments from borrowers.

Borrowings decreased $50.0 million, or 71.4%, to $20.0 million at March 31, 2026 from $70.0 million at December 31, 2025 due primarily to management’s strategy to reduce the cost of funds.

Lease liability – operating decreased $163,000, or 3.4%, to $4.6 million at March 31, 2026 from $4.8 million at December 31, 2025, primarily due to the amortization of the lease liability.

Accounts payable and accrued expenses decreased $2.8 million, or 15.9%, to $14.6 million at March 31, 2026 from $17.3 million at December 31, 2025 due primarily to decreases in accrued expense of $2.9 million and accrued interest expense of $438,000, partially offset by increases in suspense account – loan closings of $217,000, deferred compensation of $158,000, and accounts payable of $40,000.

Stockholders’ equity increased $4.6 million, or 1.3% to $356.3 million at March 31, 2026, from $351.7 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in stockholders’ equity was due to net income of $10.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $178,000 in earned employee stock ownership plan shares coupled with a reduction of $130,000 in unearned employee stock ownership plan shares, the amortization expense of $547,000 relating to restricted stock and stock options granted under the Company’s 2022 Equity Incentive Plan, $37,000 in stock options exercised, and $8,000 in other comprehensive income. These increases were offset by stock repurchases and excise taxes of $3.6 million and dividends declared of $2.7 million.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $24.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as compared to $24.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The decrease in net interest income of $130,000, or 0.5%, was primarily due to a decrease in interest income that exceeded a decrease in interest expense caused by a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets that exceeded the decrease in the cost of funds for interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest and dividend income decreased $2.2 million, or 5.9%, to $36.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from $38.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The decrease in interest and dividend income was due to a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets by 61 basis points from 8.05% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to 7.44% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $35.2 million, or 1.9%, to $1.9 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from $1.9 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Interest expense decreased $2.1 million, or 15.1%, to $11.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from $13.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The decrease in interest expense was due to a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities by 58 basis points from 4.05% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to 3.47% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The decrease in interest expense was also due to a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $9.9 million, or 0.7%, to $1.4 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from $1.4 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Our net interest margin decreased 12 basis points, or 2.4%, to 4.99% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to 5.11% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The decrease in the net interest margin was due to a 75 basis points decrease in the Federal Funds rate from September 2025 to December 2025 that resulted in a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a smaller decrease in the cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities.

Credit Loss Expense

The Company recorded no credit loss expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to a credit loss expense of $237,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

The credit loss expense of $237,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was comprised of credit loss expense for loans of $62,000 and credit loss expense for off-balance sheet commitments of $175,000. The credit loss expense for loans of $62,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was primarily due to an increase in the multi-family loan portfolio. The credit loss expense for off-balance sheet commitments of $175,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was primarily due to an increase in unfunded off-balance sheet commitments.

With respect to the allowance for credit losses for loans, we charged-off $27,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as compared to charge-offs of $117,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The charge-offs during both periods were against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts.

We recorded no recoveries during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to recoveries of $352,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The recoveries of $352,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were comprised of recoveries of $350,000 regarding a previously charged-off non-residential mortgage loan and $2,000 from a previously charged-off unpaid overdraft on a demand deposit account.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $796,000 compared to non-interest income of $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The decrease of $439,000, or 35.5%, in total non-interest income was primarily due to decreases of $421,000 in unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities and $71,000 in other loan fees and service charges, partially offset by increases of $41,000 in miscellaneous other non-interest income and $12,000 in BOLI income.

The decrease in unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities was due to an unrealized loss of $121,000 on equity securities during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to an unrealized gain of $300,000 on equity securities during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The unrealized loss of $121,000 and unrealized gain of $300,000 on equity securities during the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively, were due to market interest rate volatility during both periods.

The decrease of $71,000 in other loan fees and service charges was due to a decrease of $143,000 in miscellaneous loan fees, partially offset by an increase of $72,000 in ATM/debit card/ACH fees. The increase of $41,000 in miscellaneous other non-interest income was due to general accrual adjustments during the quarter. The increase of $12,000 in BOLI income was due to an increase in the yield on BOLI assets.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $260,000, or 2.4%, to $10.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from $10.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase resulted primarily from increases of $239,000 in salaries and employee benefits, $127,000 in occupancy expense, $61,000 in outside data processing expense, and $6,000 in equipment expense, partially offset by decreases of $84,000 in other operating expense, $59,000 in advertising expense, and $30,000 in real estate owned expense.

Income Taxes

We recorded income tax expense of $4.1 million for both three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, we had approximately $248,000 in tax exempt income, compared to approximately $204,000 in tax exempt income for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Our effective income tax rate was 29.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to 27.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Asset Quality

We had no non-performing assets at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025. Our ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.00% at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses related to loans was $4.6 million, or 0.25% of total loans as of March 31, 2026, compared to $4.7 million, or 0.25% of total loans as of December 31, 2025. Based on a review of the loans that were in the loan portfolio at March 31, 2026, management believes that the allowance for credit losses related to loans is maintained at a level that represents its best estimate of inherent losses in the loan portfolio that were both probable and reasonably estimable.

In addition, at March 31, 2026, the Company’s allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet commitments totaled $991,000 and the allowance for credit losses related to held-to-maturity debt securities totaled $126,000.

Capital

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 17.59% as of March 31, 2026. At March 31, 2026, the Company had the ability to borrow $866.7 million from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and $8.0 million from Atlantic Community Bankers Bank.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong relative to current regulatory requirements and the Bank is considered a well-capitalized institution under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. As of March 31, 2026, the Bank had a tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 16.76% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.73%.

The Company completed its first stock repurchase program on April 14, 2023 whereby the Company repurchased 1,637,794 shares, or 10%, of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock. The cost of the first stock repurchase program totaled $23.0 million, including commission costs and Federal excise taxes.

The Company commenced its second stock repurchase program on May 30, 2023 whereby the Company was to repurchase 1,509,218, or 10%, of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock. The Company terminated its second stock repurchase program on December 31, 2025 whereby the Company had repurchased 1,091,174, or 7.2% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock at the commencement of the second stock repurchase program. The cost of the second repurchase program totaled $17.2 million, including commission costs and Federal excise taxes.

The Company commenced its third stock repurchase program on December 10, 2025 whereby the Company will repurchase 1,400,435, or 10%, of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had repurchased 196,438 shares of common stock under its third repurchase program, at a cost of $4.5 million, including commission costs and Federal excise taxes.

About NorthEast Community Bancorp

NorthEast Community Bancorp, headquartered at 325 Hamilton Avenue, White Plains, New York 10601, is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank, which conducts business through its eleven branch offices located in Bronx, New York, Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties in New York and Essex, Middlesex, and Norfolk Counties in Massachusetts and three loan production offices located in New City, New York, White Plains, New York, and Danvers, Massachusetts. For more information about NorthEast Community Bancorp and NorthEast Community Bank, please visit www.necb.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include, but are not limited to, changes in market interest rates, regional and national economic conditions (including higher inflation or recessionary conditions and their impact on regional and national economic conditions), legislative and regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the United States government, including policies of the United States Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts, the impact of changing political conditions or federal government shutdowns, the quality and composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and securities, competition, demand for financial services in NorthEast Community Bank’s market area, changes in the real estate market values in NorthEast Community Bank’s market area, the impact of failures or disruptions in or breaches of the Company’s operational or security systems, data or infrastructure, or those of third parties, including as a result of cyberattacks or campaigns, and changes in relevant accounting principles and guidelines. Additionally, other risks and uncertainties may be described in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available through the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to release publicly the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

CONTACT: Kenneth A. Martinek
 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
  
PHONE(914) 684-2500



NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
      
 March 31, December 31,
 2026
 2025
 (In thousands, except share
 and per share amounts)
ASSETS     
Cash and amounts due from depository institutions$13,996  $10,456 
Interest-bearing deposits 62,215   70,719 
Total cash and cash equivalents 76,211   81,175 
Certificates of deposit 100   100 
Equity securities 27,449   26,570 
Securities held-to-maturity (net of allowance for credit losses of $126 and $126, respectively) 18,165   18,315 
Loans receivable 1,828,208   1,860,066 
Deferred loan costs, net 174   268 
Allowance for credit losses (4,592)  (4,731)
Net loans 1,823,790   1,855,603 
Premises and equipment, net 25,178   25,377 
Investments in restricted stock, at cost 410   410 
Bank owned life insurance 26,613   26,433 
Accrued interest receivable 12,076   12,228 
Property held for investment 1,324   1,334 
Right of Use Assets – Operating 4,477   4,656 
Right of Use Assets – Financing 342   343 
Other assets 8,992   10,964 
Total assets$2,025,127  $2,063,508 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Liabilities:     
Deposits:     
Non-interest bearing$296,923  $271,924 
Interest bearing 1,329,354   1,344,977 
Total deposits 1,626,277   1,616,901 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,924   2,352 
Borrowings 20,000   70,000 
Lease Liability – Operating 4,633   4,796 
Lease Liability – Financing 444   434 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 14,564   17,325 
Total liabilities 1,668,842   1,711,808 
      
Stockholders’ equity:     
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding$  $ 
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 13,815,407 shares and 13,963,432 shares outstanding, respectively 138   140 
Additional paid-in capital 108,730   111,575 
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) shares (5,088)  (5,218)
Retained earnings 252,264   244,970 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 241   233 
Total stockholders’ equity 356,285   351,700 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$2,025,127  $2,063,508 



NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
      
 Quarter Ended March 31,
 2026
 2025
 (In thousands, except per share amounts)
INTEREST INCOME:     
Loans$35,042  $36,882
Interest-earning deposits 602   1,081
Securities 325   244
Total Interest Income 35,969   38,207
INTEREST EXPENSE:     
Deposits 11,402   13,933
Borrowings 423   -
Financing lease 10   10
Total Interest Expense 11,835   13,943
Net Interest Income 24,134   24,264
Provision for credit loss    237
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Loss 24,134   24,027
NON-INTEREST INCOME:     
Other loan fees and service charges 669   740
Earnings on bank owned life insurance 179   167
Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities (121)  300
Other 69   28
Total Non-Interest Income 796   1,235
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:     
Salaries and employee benefits 6,172   5,933
Occupancy expense 874   747
Equipment 223   217
Outside data processing 796   735
Advertising 43   102
Real estate owned expense -   30
Other 2,771   2,855
Total Non-Interest Expenses 10,879   10,619
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 14,051   14,643
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 4,099   4,076
NET INCOME$9,952  $10,567



NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
      
 Quarter Ended March 31,
 2026
 2025
 (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Per share data:     
Earnings per share - basic$0.76  $0.80 
Earnings per share - diluted 0.74   0.78 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,176   13,192 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,522   13,560 
Performance ratios/data:     
Return on average total assets 1.97%  2.12%
Return on average shareholders' equity 11.13%  12.98%
Net interest income$24,134  $24,264 
Net interest margin 4.99%  5.11%
Efficiency ratio 43.64%  41.64%
Net charge-off (recovery) ratio 0.01%  (0.05)%
      
Loan portfolio composition: March 31, 2026  December 31, 2025
One-to-four family$3,080  $3,114 
Multi-family 292,160   306,508 
Mixed-use 24,703   25,197 
Total residential real estate 319,943   334,819 
Non-residential real estate 38,205   38,463 
Construction 1,320,236   1,336,329 
Commercial and industrial 149,787   150,397 
Consumer 37   58 
Gross loans 1,828,208   1,860,066 
Deferred loan costs, net 174   268 
Total loans$1,828,382  $1,860,334 
Asset quality data:     
Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing$-  $- 
Non-accrual loans -   - 
Total non-performing assets$-  $- 
      
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.25%  0.25%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 0.00%  0.00%
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.00%  0.00%
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.00%  0.00%
      
Bank's Regulatory Capital ratios:     
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.73%  15.62%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 15.47%  15.36%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 15.47%  15.36%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 16.76%  16.39%



NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
                  
 Quarter Ended March 31, 2026 Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average
 Balance and dividend Yield Balance and dividend Yield
 (In thousands, except yield/cost information) (In thousands, except yield/cost information)
Loan receivable gross$1,828,106  $35,042  7.67% $1,767,849  $36,882  8.35%
Securities 45,092   319  2.83%  36,751   235  2.56%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 410   6  5.85%  397   9  9.07%
Other interest-earning assets 60,090   602  4.01%  93,476   1,081  4.63%
Total interest-earning assets 1,933,698   35,969  7.44%  1,898,473   38,207  8.05%
Allowance for credit losses (4,731)        (4,827)      
Non-interest-earning assets 91,211         96,493       
Total assets$2,020,178        $1,990,139       
                  
Interest-bearing demand deposit$322,529  $2,453  3.04% $274,630  $2,445  3.56%
Savings and club accounts 135,826   670  1.97%  138,903   730  2.10%
Certificates of deposit 858,274   8,279  3.86%  962,084   10,758  4.47%
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,316,629   11,402  3.46%  1,375,617   13,933  4.05%
Borrowed money 49,064   433  3.53%  -   10  - 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,365,693   11,835  3.47%  1,375,617   13,943  4.05%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposit 274,984         270,874       
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 21,990         18,086       
Total liabilities 1,662,667         1,664,577       
Equity 357,511         325,562       
Total liabilities and equity$2,020,178        $1,990,139       
                  
Net interest income / interest spread   $24,134  3.97%    $24,264  4.00%
Net interest rate margin       4.99%        5.11%
Net interest earning assets$568,005        $522,856       
Average interest-earning assets                 
to interest-bearing liabilities 141.59%        138.01%      

GlobeNewswire

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