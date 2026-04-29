illumifin Corporation Data Breach Claims Investigated by Lynch Carpenter

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumifin Corporation (“illumifin”), a a South Carolina-based insurance technology firm and third-party administrator,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of 97,781 individuals. Illumifin does not serve individuals directly, but rather provides services to insurance carriers. Atlantic Coast Life Insurance Company is one such insurance carrier whose clients were affected in the breach.2 Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against illumifin related to this data breach. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE.

In the incident, an unauthorized person gained access to illumifin’s network and may have acquired records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) including individuals’ names in combination with:

Home Address

Social Security Number

Insurance Policy Information

Underwriting and Claims Data

Health Insurance Information

Medical Record Information

Financial Account Numbers



If your information was impacted in this incident, you may be entitled to compensation. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE.

If you have received any other data breach notice letters in the last 30 days, please contact us here.



About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

1 https://www.illumifin.com/

2 ACL-Website-Notice.pdf