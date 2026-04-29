Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of zSpace, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises zSpace, Inc., (“zSpace” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZSPC) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company's December 2024 initial public offering, inclusive (the “Class Period”). zSpace investors have until June 22, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/zSpace-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) before zSpace even filed its form S-1, a certain purchaser of Series E and Series F preferred stock emailed, inter alia, defendant Erick DeOliveira concerning financial statements that defendants owed to the shareholder pursuant to the preferred stock purchase agreement; (2) there was a purchaser of zSpace’s preferred shares who was not named in the Registration Statement; (3) defendants’ failure to fulfill their obligations to their preferred shareholder would result in litigation; and (4) as a result, defendants’ risk disclosures were materially false and misleading at all relevant times by downplaying the risk of litigation as a hypothetical at the time of the IPO.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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