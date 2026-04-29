GROHE RELEASES 2026 BATHROOM TREND REPORT

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROHE, a global leader in bathroom furnishings, is pleased to release the GROHE 2026 Bathroom Trend Report: More than a design forecast, this report reflects GROHE’s point of view on the cultural, behavioral and aesthetic shifts redefining this category. As part of LIXIL’s international portfolio of brands, GROHE operates at the intersection of European design heritage, advanced water technology and global consumer insight. This vantage point, spanning markets across the globe, allows the brand to not only identify cultural shifts early, but to actively shape how they are expressed through water, design and performance.

According to Nik Bafana, President, LIXIL Americas, “In North America, a consistent transformation is emerging: homeowners are reimagining the bathroom not as a utilitarian space, but as the place where the day begins and ends. It is where we prepare ourselves for the world and where we recover from it. With data regularly delivered through personal fitness devices on cortisol, stress, blood pressure, and more, time in deeply personal spaces that promote health is more in demand than ever.”

At the heart of this revolution is water. No longer simply a resource, water is being experienced as a sensory medium - a source of calm, clarity and restoration. At the same time, it remains one of the world’s most precious resources, demanding stewardship, innovation and responsibility.

Bafana continues, “For GROHE, this is a movement we have been designing toward. Our brand promise - “Pure Freude an Wasser” or the Pure Joy of Water - reflects our belief that water must be felt as deeply as it functions. Every product we design translates that philosophy into experiences that elevate everyday rituals.”

The 2026 Bathroom Trend Report identifies three global movements defining the future of the category - and highlights why GROHE’s commitment to quality, design, innovation and sustainability uniquely position the brand to lead this next chapter.

TREND #1: BESPOKE, SPA-LIKE DESIGN

Personal Ritual, Engineered

Luxury today is defined less by opulence and more by personal preference and wellbeing. From accessing digital meditation, to monitoring stress and sleep levels, to tracking weight and water intake, an increasing number of people are taking control of their wellness through data collection and personalized health plans. The modern consumer is not seeking a standardized expression of comfort but an environment that supports these wellness goals and reflects how they live, move and restore themselves.

In the bathroom, this shift is especially pronounced. A growing number of homeowners are moving away from neutral, resale-drive aesthetics and toward spaces that reflect individual identity. Once designed to blend in, the bathroom is becoming a canvas for expression. Proportion, silhouette and material choice communicate mood as much as function.

Multiple industry indicators reinforce this movement to personalization. In its 2025 Home Design Trends Report, the American Institute of Architects reported a rise in the popularity of “spa-like design” in the bathroom. Similarly, the American Society of Interior Designers 2026 Trends Outlook highlights growing demand for “comfort-oriented features” in the home.

At GROHE, we view this evolution as a redefinition of luxury itself. Bespoke design must move beyond simply offering more options. Products must empower individuals to shape their water experience with precision and intention.

Personalization at this level begins with innovation: integrating technology, intuitive controls and sustainable performance into the architecture of water itself.

Through GROHE SPA, we translate this philosophy into modular, performance-driven systems that allow users to choreograph their shower environment. GROHE SPA’s Grotherm Aqua Tiles offers intuitive control across multiple outlets, while GROHE Aqua Booster technology enhances spray intensity at lower flow rates, reinforcing our belief that sensory richness and sustainability must coexist.

GROHE’s Sensia bidet toilet engineers personalization into personal hygiene. Dual nozzles provide personalized cleansing, while adjustable cleansing modes, temperature control and intuitive comfort features transform routine into ritual.

Material customization completes the bespoke narrative. GROHE SPA’s Allure Gravity offers interchangeable cover plates in premium materials such as glass, mirror glass, and stone. Likewise, GROHE SPA’s Atrio Private Collection features faucets in a wide-ranging selection of colors, materials, finishes, and handle designs. The new GROHE SPA x Buster + Punch collection further unifies fittings, hardware and lighting into a cohesive design language.

What emerges is a bathroom defined by its structure. Confident silhouettes replace excessive detail. Materials are selected for longevity rather than novelty. Design choices become enduring statements rather than temporary accents.

For a brand rooted in architectural clarity and purposeful design, this shift affirms a long-held belief: when form is intentional and material is authentic, it creates spaces that feel both confident and enduring. In this evolving landscape, the bathroom is no longer designed to disappear. It is designed to express.

TREND #2: STRONG SILHOUETTES

Architectural Confidence in the Modern Bathroom

As personalization reshapes how bathrooms feel, it also elevates the importance of form. When a space is designed with intention, its structure must bring clarity and cohesion.

We are seeing a renewed focus on proportion and geometry; elements that give a space presence rather than purely decorative. Form has the power to calm the eye. To bring disparate materials into alignment. To create a sense of completeness.

In today’s bathrooms, fixtures and fittings do more than function. They frame the space. The curve of a faucet, the contour of a basin, the line of a handle: these details guide the eye and establish rhythm. When thoughtfully composed, they unify individual components into a single architectural statement.

“In this context, fixtures and fittings are no longer purely functional elements, they are foundational design statements,” said Patrick Speck, Leader, LIXIL Global Design, Europe and Americas. “Confident silhouettes and refined proportions establish visual cohesion. A faucet’s profile or a toilet’s contour can define the entire room.”

Architectural integrity has long guided GROHE’s approach. Proportion is essential. When form is shaped with intention and materials are chosen with discipline, innovation becomes invisible and longevity becomes intrinsic to the design.

This philosophy is expressed through sculptural forms such as Allure Gravity’s precise square geometry and Atrio’s iconic circular purity. Listra’s soft transitional lines introduce tactility while maintaining structural restraint.

Integrated collections like GROHE SPA x Buster + Punch collection extend this architectural perspective, uniting fittings, hardware and lighting into a cohesive spatial language.

What defines this trend is confidence. When proportion is precise and pieces are thoughtful selected, a bathroom feels complete and composed. Form becomes the element that ties the space together, wrapping individual details into the unified whole.

TREND #3: GOLD FINISHES

When Light Becomes Material

In a world that often feels fast, complex and heavy, the spaces we inhabit are becoming quieter sources of optimism. The bathroom, increasingly personal and intentionally curated, is no exception.

Gold is re-emerging not simply as a precious material, but as a reflection of light. Tones touched by gold or warmed by the sun introduce brightness into a space; subtle glimmers that soften structure and elevate mood. Where architectural clarity provides grounding, warm metallic accents offer lift.

Unlike high-shine finishes of the past, today’s interpretation of gold is nuanced and restrained. It feels diffused rather than reflective. It does not dominate a room, it warms it. In a carefully composed bathroom, materials tinged with gold create visual sunlight. Against stone, wood or ceramic, they introduce contrast that feels gentle and subtle.

Behind that softness is precision. Advances in finishing technology allow warm metallic tones to achieve durability, color consistency and long-term performance ensuring that beauty is not fleeting but engineered to endure. As sustainability becomes central to modern design, longevity itself becomes a design choice.

GROHE’s newest finish, Brushed Warm Sunset, embodies this contemporary expression of warmth. With its softly brushed surface and refined tone, it captures light in a way that feels enduring and sophisticated. Available across GROHE’s newest collections — including Atrio Private Collection, Grohtherm Aqua Tiles, Listra, Allure Gravity, and GROHE SPA x Buster + Punch, the finish allows designers to carry this warmth consistently throughout the space.

What defines this moment is emotional resonance. In bathrooms shaped by personal ritual and architectural clarity, touches of gold introduce balance: brightness that feels both grounding and uplifting. When thoughtfully integrated, warm metals actively change how this space fields.

Conclusion: Designing How We Live With Water

Personalization

Form

Light

These three forces are reshaping the modern bathroom as interconnected expressions of how we want to live.

Personalization has redefined luxury. The ability to shape water, materials and atmosphere around individual ritual is a modern expectation made possible through thoughtful innovation and precision technology.

Form has regained its authority. Proportion, geometry and structural clarity unify the space, creating an intentional sense of harmony.

Lightness expressed through golden metallic finishes introduces lift. In a world that can feel heavy, the bathroom becomes a place of reset, where brightness, texture and water work together to restore balance.

At GROHE, this convergence feels both intuitive and inevitable. We draw on cross-cultural insight and deep water expertise to anticipate how people want to live and translate that into meaningful experiences. We do so with a clear responsibility: to design water experiences that enhance daily life while protecting resources at their core.

We do not see the bathroom as a collection of fittings and fixtures. We see it as a sensory environment shaped by water - elevated by design, enabled by technology and sustained through responsibility.

As the category evolves, the future of bathroom design will not be defined by utility alone. It will be defined by how the space makes us feel, when we step into it in the morning and when we return to it at night.

Water sets the tone. Design gives it form. Technology redefines the experience. Sustainability ensures it endures.

And together, they define the next chapter of the bathroom.

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