Moshe Alpert, CEO of Ceremian Financial, Featured on Israeli Channel 10, Highlighting a New Era of Relationship-Driven Financial Planning

New York, NY , April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moshe Alpert, Founder and CEO of Ceremian Financial, was recently featured live on Israeli Channel 10, offering viewers an inside look at his approach to modern financial planning—an approach centered on long-term relationships, clarity, and what he calls “Financial Serenity.”

The televised segment, now available online, captures Alpert’s journey from his early beginnings at Lander College to his growing presence in the financial world, including appearances at the New York Stock Exchange. More importantly, it highlights a philosophy that is increasingly resonating with families and business owners seeking stability in an unpredictable economic landscape.

Watch the full interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peWKJLTUjJk&t=232s

A Different Approach to Financial Planning

At a time when financial advice is often transactional and short-term focused, Alpert’s message stands out: true financial planning is built on trust, consistency, and a long-term partnership.

“Financial decisions aren’t just about numbers—they’re about people, families, and the future they’re trying to build,” said Alpert during the interview.

Through Ceremian Financial, Alpert has developed a model designed to serve as a one-stop financial solution for clients, integrating wealth management, risk planning, and long-term strategy into a cohesive plan tailored to each individual or business.

Learn more about Ceremian Financial:

www.ceremianfinancial.com

The Concept of “Financial Serenity”

Central to Alpert’s work is the idea of Financial Serenity—a state where clients feel confident, organized, and aligned with their long-term financial goals.

This philosophy emphasizes:

Clarity over complexity

Long-term planning over short-term reactions

Relationships over transactions

By focusing on these principles, Ceremian Financial aims to help clients reduce financial stress while building sustainable wealth for the future.

Expanding the Conversation Through Media

In addition to his Channel 10 appearance, Alpert continues to expand his reach through digital platforms, including the Ceremian Financial Podcast, where he discusses financial strategies, industry trends, and real-world insights for listeners at all stages of their financial journey.

️ Listen to the podcast:

https://ceremianfinancial.com/podcast

About Moshe Alpert

Moshe Alpert is the Founder and CEO of Ceremian Financial, a firm dedicated to delivering comprehensive financial planning solutions for families and business owners. Known for his relationship-driven approach and commitment to long-term client success, Alpert has built a growing platform focused on helping individuals achieve clarity, confidence, and financial stability.

About Ceremian Financial

Ceremian Financial is a modern financial planning firm focused on providing integrated solutions designed to guide clients toward lasting financial peace of mind. By combining strategic planning with personalized service, the firm helps clients navigate complexity and build a secure financial future.

For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking opportunities, please visit the website or reach out directly through Ceremian Financial’s contact channels.