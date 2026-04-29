Innovation Federal Credit Union and ABCU Move Forward with Canada’s First Interprovincial Credit Union Merger

SWIFT CURRENT, Saskatchewan, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Federal Credit Union (“Innovation”) and ABCU Credit Union (“ABCU”) announced that the Federal Minister of Finance has approved the merger of the two organizations, clearing the way for the legal merger that took effect on April 1, 2026.

The approval marks a significant step for both organizations and their members. Innovation and ABCU say the transaction represents the first interprovincial credit union merger in Canadian history, strengthening the credit union system for members across the country.

“We are thrilled to have reached this historic first for credit unions in Canada,” said Michele Wilde, Board Chair of Innovation Federal Credit Union. “This merger is about more than joining forces — it’s about creating new opportunities for Canadians from coast to coast.”

The organizations said the merger is intended to position the combined credit union for future success while preserving its focus on member needs, community relationships, and cooperative principles. Innovation and ABCU also said they expect the merger to create broader opportunities for members.

Richard Colwell, Board Chair of ABCU Credit Union, said the approval is the result of sustained effort by both organizations and reflects a forward-looking approach to serving members in Alberta and beyond.

Innovation and ABCU thanked their members, employees, and stakeholders for their support throughout the merger process. Both organizations claimed they remain focused on ensuring a smooth transition and on building a stronger, more resilient credit union.

About Innovation Federal Credit Union

Innovation Federal Credit Union is one of Saskatchewan’s largest credit unions, serving more than 72,600 members across 30 advice centre locations. With approximately 500 employees and $5.506 billion in managed assets, Innovation is a member-owned cooperative focused on simplifying banking for Canadians and reinvesting in the communities it serves.

About ABCU Credit Union

ABCU Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving more than 6,700 members through two branches in the Edmonton region. Built on the legacy of Beaumont, River City, and University Hospitals credit unions, ABCU has supported personal and business members since 1938 and today manages more than $274 million in administered assets.

COMPANY [Innovation Federal Credit Union]

PHONE [1 (866) 446-7001]

EMAIL [webmail@innovationcu.ca]

WEB [https://www.innovationcu.ca/personal.html]