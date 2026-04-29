ESFI Kicks Off 2026 National Electrical Safety Month Campaign

ARLINGTON, Va., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is spearheading National Electrical Safety Month (NESM) this May, a national campaign to educate key audiences on how to avoid electrically related fires, fatalities, and injuries. The points of emphasis for this year’s National Electrical Safety Month include electrical industry recruitment, electric vehicle charging and installation, and NRTL certification and avoiding counterfeits. ESFI is debuting the following new materials to help raise awareness of electrical hazards to the public:

The electrical industry is one of the fastest-growing in the United States, bringing openings in various roles, including manufacturing, engineering, design, installation, and safety management. ESFI’s NESM materials include messaging to the public about the opportunities in the electrical industry, as well as reminders for workers to stop work and speak up in situations where they lack the knowledge or tools to safely complete a task.

As the world enters a new wave of electrification, it is more important than ever that organizations hire qualified workers and equip them with the proper training and tools that they need to build and maintain critical electrical infrastructure, such as data centers, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle charging equipment.

“National Electrical Safety Month is a great time for all of us to sharpen our electrical safety skills. I invite you to explore EFSI’s materials and challenge you to be an active participant by sharing an electrical safety message with someone. As the world becomes more electrified, I encourage you to enhance your safety knowledge and support your family, coworkers, and community in their electrical safety journeys as we power a safer tomorrow together,” said Alan Manche, VP of External Affairs at Schneider Electric and Chairman of ESFI’s Board of Directors.

Additionally, as consumers and workplaces continue to rely on emerging technologies like electric vehicles, clear and concise messaging is crucial to safe and confident adoption. In the next several years, the U.S. Department of Energy projects that tens of millions of families will have installed an electric vehicle charger in their homes. Workers who transport damaged vehicles will also increasingly come into contact with lithium-ion batteries in electric and hybrid vehicles, which can be volatile after a collision or flood. During NESM, ESFI is promoting easy-to-understand materials that educate the public on these and other safety considerations.

“Our work during National Electrical Safety Month and beyond helps to ensure that communities and businesses have safe, resilient infrastructure that they can rely on,” said ESFI Executive Director Jennifer LeFevre.

ESFI will continue its safety messaging throughout the year in an effort to prevent electrical deaths, injuries, and fires. For ESFI’s complete collection of resources that you can share during National Electrical Safety Month and beyond, visit esfi.org. All of ESFI’s resources are free to use and distribute.

ABOUT ESFI

The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is the trusted voice for electrical safety. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the mission of ESFI is to prevent electrically related injuries, deaths, and fires. ESFI’s work saves lives and property through public education and outreach. For free safety materials that you can share throughout your community, visit esfi.org.

Contact:

Evan Jones

Electrical Safety Foundation International

703.841.3247

evan.jones@esfi.org