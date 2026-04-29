Human Appeal’s Qurbani campaign part of the World’s largest annual global feeding effort

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the UK’s leading humanitarian aid charities, Human Appeal, announced that it will deliver its annual Qurbani food distribution programme across Africa, South Asia and the Middle East and the UK during the major festival of Eid ul-Adha, having provided over 3.5 million Qurbani meals last year.





Human Appeal has been successfully running the programme for over 35 years and will see food such as beef, lamb and mutton distributed to vulnerable families worldwide. Eid Ul Adha or Qurbani witnesses one of the largest annual feeding campaigns in the world and is celebrated by approximately 2 billion Muslims globally through prayer, food sharing and charity. This year Qurbani falls at the end of May.

For many recipients, this will be the only time of the year that they will eat meat protein. Last year, Human Appeal reached over 1.1 million beneficiaries. UK donors can select from 20 countries to provide desperately needed meal related supplies. This year, contributions will also be made to countries grappling with ongoing conflict and displacement.

Human Appeal is introducing an innovative Kabsa Qurbani for Gaza and Lebanon - compliant with religious dietary rules and specifically designed for emergency conditions on the ground. Each Qurbani is performed during Eid al-Adha before being transformed into up to 71 ready-to-eat Kabsa meals — long-life, nutritious and perfectly suited to crisis conditions. Kabsa is a beloved traditional Middle Eastern dish of spiced rice and meat, comforting and familiar to local families. Each meal contains 300g of lamb and rice, cooked, seasoned, sterilised and packed airtight, with a 1.5-year shelf life requiring no cooking or refrigeration — ideal for families with no access to kitchens, fuel or electricity.

Alongside the Kabsa offering, Human Appeal will also distribute beef and mutton across Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, ensuring conflict-affected communities receive culturally appropriate, life-sustaining nutrition.

To support the Qurbani campaign, please visit: www.humanappeal.org.uk/appeals/qurbani-appeal

Note to Editors:

Human Appeal is a fully independent British humanitarian charity based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 as a registered and regulated UK charity that runs targeted aid relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations such as the United Nations. Its purpose is to save and transform lives through emergency aid response and development programmes at home and abroad across 30 countries worldwide.

For more information visit: www.HumanAppeal.org.uk

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e48e788e-9970-4cb3-994f-3975faeaad62