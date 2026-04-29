Bimbo Bakeries USA Ranked No. 1 Food & Beverage Company on Forbes’ America’s Best Employers for Company Culture 2026 List

DALLAS, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimbo Bakeries USA has been named the No. 1 company in the food and beverage category on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Company Culture 2026, presented in collaboration with Statista. The company also ranked among the top 50 employers overall. The full list was announced on April 21, 2026, and is available on the Forbes website.

America’s Best Employers for Company Culture 2026 were identified through an independent survey of more than 217,000 U.S.-based employees working for companies with at least 1,000 employees nationwide. The evaluation considered personal and public assessments, along with key performance indicators related to company culture, including fairness, inclusion, opportunity, and employee well-being.

This recognition reflects Bimbo Bakeries USA’s deep commitment to its Golden Rule, “We Value the Person,” which guides how the company supports, develops, and empowers its associates every day. From comprehensive training and career development programs to initiatives that foster belonging, well-being, and community engagement, the company has built a culture centered on respect, fairness, trust and care.

“Being recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Company Culture, and as the top company in our category, is a testament to the dedication of our associates and the way they support one another every day,” said Jonathan Berger, Senior Vice President -People. “We are proud to cultivate an environment where everyone feels valued and has the opportunity to grow, contribute, and thrive.”

Bimbo Bakeries USA’s culture is driven by intentional investments in its people, including programs that support professional growth, foster a respectful workplace and prioritize associate well-being. These efforts have helped create an environment where associates feel empowered, supported, and connected to the company’s broader purpose.

This recognition reinforces Bimbo Bakeries USA’s position as a leader in workplace culture, affirming that its people-first approach is both a core value and a defining strength of the company.

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Buchanan Public Relations

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