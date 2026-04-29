Prison Fellowship Statement After Senate Declares April 2026 as Second Chance Month

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform, released the following statement after the United States Senate declared April 2026 as Second Chance Month. The Senate sponsors of the resolution include Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND). Additional cosponsors include Senators Edward Markey (D-MA), James Lankford (R-OK), Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

“We are grateful to the U.S. Senate for once again recognizing April as Second Chance Month and for helping to amplify a national movement that recognizes the dignity and transformation of formerly incarcerated individuals,” said Heather Rice-Minus, president and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “Millions of individuals with a criminal record continue to face barriers that make it difficult to find honest work, secure stable housing, and live up to their full potential. When we extend second chances to our neighbors who have paid their debt to society, we reflect God’s grace in a way that restores relationships and rebuilds communities.”

“The Senate’s recognition of Second Chance Month reflects existing and growing bipartisan momentum to advance policies that create safe pathways for people returning home after incarceration,” said Scott Peyton, director of government affairs at Prison Fellowship. “Now, it’s critical that we build upon this progress by advancing policies that help remove the obstacles to employment, education, housing and other resources necessary for successful reentry. When people have an opportunity to rebuild their lives, our communities are safer and stronger.”

Prison Fellowship Second Chance Month

Since launching the first Second Chance Month in April 2017, Prison Fellowship has spearheaded the nationwide effort to raise awareness of the barriers faced by returning citizens and unlock second chances for these men and women who dream of a better tomorrow.

The White House issued presidential proclamations in 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018.

The United States Senate passed Second Chance Month resolutions in 2026, 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2017.

In 2026, 34 states and Washington, D.C. have joined Prison Fellowship and more than 1,100 partners to proclaim April as Second Chance Month and highlight the nearly 44,000 barriers facing the 1 in 3 American adults with a criminal record.

Prison Fellowship invites churches to celebrate second chances by designating a Second Chance Sunday in April, which presents the Church with an opportunity to be an ambassador for change, offering prayer and support for those impacted by crime and incarceration.

Prison Fellowship

Celebrating 50 years of prison ministry, Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest Christian nonprofit equipping the Church to serve currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families, and to advocate for justice and human dignity. Prison Fellowship and its church partners encounter Jesus with those behind bars, breaking cycles of crime and prayerfully anticipating a revival of justice, mercy, and hope in our culture.