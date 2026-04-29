Madonna Debuts New Music in Surprise Appearance at The Abbey with MISTR

West Hollywood, California, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a surprise late-night appearance, Madonna transformed The Abbey into CLUB CONFESSIONS to celebrate the debut of its newly expanded dance floor, joining Tristan Schukraft and MISTR for an unforgettable night at one of queer nightlife’s most iconic destinations.

At the center of the celebration was the music. Madonna and her longtime collaborator Stuart Price debuted new music from her highly anticipated upcoming album Confessions II, arriving July 3, transforming the packed dance floor into an exclusive first listen. The decision to debut the songs at The Abbey—long considered a global landmark of LGBTQ+ culture—underscored her deep connection to queer audiences and the spaces that have championed her throughout her career.

The night drew a mix of artists, creatives, and familiar faces from music, fashion, and nightlife, including Addison Rae, Sky Ferreira, Lily Allen, Lola Young, Cara Delevingne, Kalis Uchis, Bebe Rexha, Julia Fox, Romy, Jodie Turner-Smith, Nadia Lee Cohen, Jeremy Scott, Tom Daley, Gottmik, Symone, Sasha Colby, Trinity the Tuck, Lushious Massacre, Archie Madekwe, Moses Sumney, Tyriq Withers, Vivian Wilson and Jordan Firstman.

While guests sipped on Madonna inspired Absolut cocktails (Confessions Cosmo and Express Yourself Martini) the room was pulsating house music from DJs Romy, the XX singer-guitarist turned acclaimed solo artist, shares her own history with Price: he co-produced her 2023 album Mid Air and Mez Monty - one of LA’s most respected house music DJ’s, rooted in the golden era sounds of New York and Chicago house.

Photos from the evening are available here.

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ABOUT MISTR

MISTR is the largest telemedicine platform offering free online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), DoxyPEP, STI testing, Hepatitis C testing and treatment and long-term HIV care in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and the only telemedicine platform offering its’ services for free to both insured and uninsured patients. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make HIV prevention and care available to all who need it. No doctor’s office, no paperwork and free delivery. Visit mistr.com, or its' companion platform sistr.com.

ABOUT THE ABBEY FOOD & BAR® AND THE CHAPEL AT THE ABBEY

The Abbey is more than just a West Hollywood institution; it’s Elizabeth Taylor’s favorite pub and a cornerstone of LGBTQ+ culture and nightlife and the inspiration for the hit song, “Pink Pony Club.” Beloved by celebrities, locals, and tourists alike, The Abbey is the perfect place to meet old friends, make new ones, enjoy a generous martini, and indulge in a great time out. Its sister venue, The Chapel at The Abbey, is West Hollywood’s favorite dance lounge, offering a distinct vibe and a perfect place to let loose. Renowned as “The Best Gay Bar in the World,” The Abbey and The Chapel at The Abbey are Tryst Hospitality destinations, Certified Safe Spaces by SIGBI and owned by Tristan Schukraft, known as “The CEO of Everything Gay.” It’s been 34 years, but the party is just getting started. Join the fun by following @theabbeyweho and @thechapelweho.

Media Contact: Brian Rosman, brian@dogandaduck.com

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