Freeman College’s New Career Search Accelerators Boost Job Outcomes

Lewisburg, Pa., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognizing the complex challenges facing today’s graduates — shaped by rapid technological change, evolving hiring practices and the growing influence of AI — Bucknell University’s Kenneth W. Freeman College of Management has taken a more proactive, hands-on approach to supporting its students’ career journeys.

This spring, the college created two new positions — Career Search Accelerators — to provide personalized guidance that goes beyond traditional career services. Rather than waiting for students to seek out support, the accelerators actively identify and reach out to those still searching, inviting them into a one-on-one coaching process tailored to their goals.

They deliver industry-specific guidance while also helping them master essential career-readiness skills, such as interview preparation and salary negotiation tactics. Because of the Freeman College’s close-knit scale, coaching is highly individualized, allowing for sustained, relationship-driven support throughout each student’s search.

After only seven weeks, the Career Search Accelerators have assisted more than 50 students who secured jobs. Dozens more had their application materials, job search strategies and interviewing skills strengthened as they position themselves for a successful transition from college to career.

"Ensuring our graduating seniors are ready to succeed in their job search is a top priority, and we are committed to providing the resources and support they need to achieve their career goals," says Michelle Roehm, Kenneth W. Freeman Professor & dean of the College of Management. "We are very proud to see the early successes of having a specialized, embedded layer of support at Freeman for our students."

The combination of tailored guidance and practical assistance played a major role in helping Kenneth “KJ” Scott ’26, markets, innovation & design, land a “life-changing” job as a project engineer at Clark Construction Group, one of the largest building and infrastructure companies in the United States.

“It is the opportunity of a lifetime to have a good job with a good salary coming out of college," says Scott, who came to Bucknell from Washington, D.C., as a part of the Posse Scholars Program, a college access program that awards individuals with extraordinary leadership potential a full tuition scholarship. "Working with the Career Accelerators helped me with my overall confidence. I think it had a lot of impact."

To gain that confidence, Scott polished his interview skills with Career Search Accelerator Tony Gomez ’16, whose previous experience includes recruiting individuals for Fortune 500 companies. Based in California, Gomez brings firsthand knowledge and experience to understanding markets that might otherwise feel geographically out of reach for students on the East Coast.

Returning to Bucknell gave Gomez, who recently completed an MBA and a master's degree in human resource management at George Washington University, the opportunity to provide the same encouragement and support he once received as an undergraduate.

"We want to make that positive change for these students — that's why we're here," he says. "We are invested in helping these students find success, and the fact that it can change their lives, that's the cherry on top."

Gomez's counterpart, Lisa Ford, brings more than 25 years of experience working with students to develop their skills, plans and confidence to secure meaningful employment. At Penn State's Smeal College of Business, Ford was the associate director for student success at the Borrelli Institute for Real Estate Studies. There, she designed career-focused opportunities for students, including creating the Real Estate Boot Camp. She worked closely with employers to develop internship programs and built connections between students, faculty and industry leaders. She also was named acting director of the university’s Presidential Leadership Academy. She views the ability to meet students where they are in the career journey as key to the Career Accelerators' early successes.

"Every student brings a unique background and a distinct set of ambitions to the table," Ford says. "Our job is to provide the support and empower the students to lead their own journeys and find success in their desired careers."

Scott encountered the Career Accelerators on campus after receiving initial advice from Bucknell alumni who worked at the company where he was applying.

"I reached out to my network, and they gave me a brief rundown about what the job entails, but I wouldn't have had what I needed if I relied on just them," says Scott. "Tony was very upbeat and inviting and gave me a lot of words of encouragement and built my confidence. He knew what I needed and continuously followed up."

As the first person in his family to earn a bachelor's degree, having a job lined up weeks ahead of graduation is particularly special for Scott.

"It feels surreal to me," he says. "I haven't taken it all in yet. It's a blessing, to say the least, and very exciting. It made all of the stress and hard work of the past four years feel worth it."

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