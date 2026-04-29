Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant’s “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.” Returns With $6.3 Million Giveaway This Summer

Durant, Oklahoma, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth consecutive summer, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is turning guests into millionaires! “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.” is back, and three Rewards Club members have a chance to win a share of $6.3million!

The million-dollar drawings will be held on Saturdays June 6, July 11 and August 22 with winners required to be present to claim the prize. Players can start earning entries into the drawings on Friday, May 1. For details and rules, please visit “ 3 Months . 3 Millionaires . ” and don’t forget to check out our Saturday promotions leading up to every million-dollar drawing.

“Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is where millionaires are made,” said Jeff Penz, senior director of gaming & hospitality, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant. “We’re excited to bring “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.” back and make three more instant millionaires. This is a life changing promotion, and we’re thrilled we have the opportunity to change even more lives this summer, not only with our $1 million drawings, but also by giving back to winners’ communities through $30,000 in charitable donations.”

The past three summers, guests have traveled from every state in the US to participate in “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.,” and all nine winners have been Texas residents.

Guests visiting the resort during “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.” can enjoy the newly upgraded Grand Casino, which has received new carpeting and lighting. The Grand Casino has transitioned to a non-smoking environment, offering guests a brighter, fresher experience and doubling the non-smoking casino floor. To learn more about the updates and where smoking is allowed, click here .

For the second summer in a row “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.” will include a $10,000 donation to the local 501(c)(3) nonprofit of each winner’s choice. The resort will make the donation directly to the approved charity on behalf of the winner. Last year, donations were made to N2Y2C (Never Too Young To Care), McKinney, Texas; Richardson ISD PTA, Richardson, Texas; and Collin College Education Foundation, McKinney, Texas.

Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant will also bring back the Vault Drop, partnering with Find the Cash Dallas to hide five mini vaults containing prize packages worth more than $1,500 in Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin. For more information on each Vault Drop, follow Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant's social pages.

Summer Pool Entertainment

Guests are invited to enjoy a full lineup of summer activities in addition to the chance to become a millionaire AQUA, the family-friendly pool, and OASIS, the newly remodeled 21+ pool, offer the perfect places to cool off ahead of drawing nights. Special weekend tasting events featuring select liquor brands and live DJs and more will keep the summer excitement going.

Live Entertainment

May 9: Sting

May 15: Bert Kreischer

May 16: Lanie Gardner

May 22: Randy Rogers Band

June 4: Zach Top

June 5: Zach Top

June 12: Kameron Marlowe

June 19: Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners

June 26: Rascal Flatts

August 1: Jordan Davis

August 8: Kane Brown

August 15: Ma t chbox 20

August 21: Eric Church

About Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Okla.

Located an hour north of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is a AAA Four Diamond casino resort, entertainment and convention destination in southeastern Oklahoma. The casino has more than 7,400 slot machines, table games, a poker room, and a large non-smoking casino. The resort offers more than 100,000 square feet of meeting and convention space and seats more than 3,000 at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) award-winning Grand Theater. The resort also includes more than 1,600 luxurious rooms and suites, 20 restaurants, 21 bars and lounges, six retail stores, two fitness centers, a spa, and two outdoor pools and a water park. The family-friendly District offers guests 20 bowling lanes, a 6-screen premier movie theater, 70 arcade games and dining options. Additionally, guests can enjoy the Choctaw RV Park located across from the casino. For more information, visit choctawcasinos.com .

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