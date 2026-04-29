Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Vistagen Therapeutics caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose the risk of failure inherent in public speaking challenge-based Social Anxiety Disorder clinical trials. Specifically, that from its own Phase 2 experience and published clinical research that public speaking challenge endpoints often exhibit elevated placebo responses, site variability and measurement noise, yet they continued to tout modifications made to the Phase 3 trial and presenting PALISADE-3 as likely to succeed.

If you currently own VTGN and purchased prior to April 01, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814