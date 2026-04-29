Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Bath and Body Works, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Bath and Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Bath and Body Works caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) the Company's strategy of pursuing "adjacencies, collaborations and promotions" was not growing the customer base and/or delivering the level of growth in net sales touted; (2) the Company's strategy of "adjacencies, collaborations and promotions" faltered, the Company relied on brand collaborations "to carry quarters" and obfuscate otherwise weak underlying financial results; and (3) as a result, the Company was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance.

If you currently own BBWI and purchased prior to June 4, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814