BambooHR Announces HR Virtual Summit 2026

DRAPER, Utah, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BambooHR®, the leading people intelligence platform for HR, payroll, and benefits, today announced HR Virtual Summit 2026, a free global event designed to help HR and business leaders navigate increasing workplace complexity.

The virtual summit will take place May 19, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. MDT, and will feature expert-led sessions on compliance, AI transformation, leadership, and operational efficiency. Attendees can earn HRCI and SHRM recertification credits by participating in the live event.

This year’s summit focuses on the challenges leaders are facing most: scaling organizations effectively, improving workforce productivity, maintaining compliance, and adapting to rapid technological change.

The event will be headlined by bestselling author and researcher Brené Brown alongside BambooHR CEO Brad Rencher, who will also join Brown for a Q&A. Jonathan Vaas, Chief Legal Officer at BambooHR, will keynote on compliance and governance in an increasingly complex regulatory environment. Together, the lineup brings a unique combination of leadership, behavioral insight, and regulatory expertise—equipping attendees to address the most pressing issues facing HR and business leaders today.

“Organizations are being asked to move faster, do more with less, and adapt to constant change,” said Brad Rencher, CEO of BambooHR. “We’ve built this summit to reflect that reality. bringing together perspectives on leadership, compliance, and transformation so HR and business leaders can walk away with practical strategies to support their people and drive better business outcomes.”

The event reflects BambooHR’s commitment to helping organizations unlock the full potential of their people. Through its people intelligence platform, BambooHR enables leaders to turn workforce data into actionable insight, supporting better decisions, stronger cultures, and improved performance.

Registration for HR Virtual Summit 2026 is now open. To learn more and reserve a spot, visit https://www.bamboohr.com/virtual/ .

About BambooHR

BambooHR is a People Intelligence Platform that helps small and mid-sized businesses bring clarity to their workforce and take action with confidence. As AI reshapes roles, workflows, and skill requirements, BambooHR enables organizations to understand what matters most and what to do next by unifying their people data into a complete, connected view. The platform brings together core HR, payroll, benefits administration, and talent management with embedded AI, insights, and workflows to simplify operations and improve decision-making. With more than 30,000 customers in over 190 countries and over 3 million employee records, BambooHR helps leaders align their people, drive growth, increase efficiency, and stay compliant.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccee926d-968b-4161-a713-897ba1dda42b