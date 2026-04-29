Skyline Exhibits Wins Platinum and Gold Honors at the 2026 MUSE Creative Awards

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Exhibits has been recognized at the 2026 MUSE Creative Awards Season 1, one of the world’s leading international design awards and creative competitions, honoring outstanding achievements in design innovation, creative excellence, and artistic vision across industries.

Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the MUSE Awards celebrate projects that represent the highest standards of global design excellence and creative innovation. Each season attracts thousands of submissions from designers, agencies, brands, and creative professionals around the world, bringing together the global creative community shaping the future of design and creativity.

This season’s competition attracted over 13,000 entries from around the world, showcasing exceptional work across disciplines including architecture, interior design, product design, advertising, branding, digital media, and experiential design.

Award-Winning Projects

Skyline Exhibits has been awarded the Platinum and Gold honors for their exceptional projects. The distinction underscores a level of refined execution and meaningful impact that sets the work apart.





Platinum Winner in the Experiential & Immersive - Expos, Conventions & Trade was an entry titled, "Two Brands. One Island. One Unmistakable Portfolio Story.” The exhibit was designed by Matt Deweese and realized for client Nutrabolt, a parent company to C4 Energy and Bloom Nutrition. This 30 x 40 island footprint at NACS 2025 featured a bold design that balanced two distinct brand worlds within one unified structure. Bloom Nutrition made its NACS Show debut as it entered the “Better for You” Soda and Energy Beverage Categories. The C4 Energy booth was executed in a powerful partnership with Gen City Labs to deliver an immersive digital activation that included 3D video vignettes using Forced Perspective on a custom LED screen—comprised of two 6ft x 8ft sections angled to a point to create the forced perspective effect—to bring their C4 Energy x Godzilla beverage to life both literally and figuratively.

“Working alongside Skyline Exhibits and Gen City Labs allowed us to bring an ambitious vision to life,” said Anna Garcia, Senior Director of Trade Marketing at Nutrabolt. “Together, we successfully unified two very different brands, C4 Energy and Bloom Nutrition, within a single booth space, creating a cohesive experience while preserving the distinct identity and impact of each brand.”

“The design process was seamless with Skyline. We brought our vision to the team, and they brought every small detail to life including the rug, the custom tote bag, and even the bar,” said Kim Trieu, Senior Experiential Manager at Bloom. “Bloom is feminine forward, bold, and fun, and Skyline made sure that came through in every element of our booth.”





“NACS remains one of our most important industry events of the year and we are continually looking for ways to elevate our presence,” said Ashley Alfaro, Trade Marketing Manager at C4 Energy. “This year’s booth reflects our most impactful presence to date. With many of our key retail partners in attendance, it was critical that we create a standout experience. Our collaboration with Skyline Exhibits was instrumental in bringing this vision to life, and the result is a true reflection of that partnership.”

In addition, Skyline Exhibits earned a Gold honor for its design of an exhibit for Sierra Pacific Windows. This 50x60 island at NAHB IBS 2025 integrated treated wood fiber harvested directly from the company's own forests into the exhibit architecture, showcasing ultimate material authenticity and designed by Chad Flolo.

“We’re proud to be part of this Gold winning exhibit,” said April Lucas, Director of Marketing for Sierra Pacific Windows. “Skyline Exhibits’ innovative design and Chad Flolo’s creative vision captured the authenticity of our materials and the sustainability practices that define our brand.”

“We are deeply grateful to our clients for the trust they place in Skyline and for their unwavering passion for their brands,” said Wendy Gibson, Chief Marketing Officer at Skyline Exhibits. “These awards are a testament to the dedication, creativity, and expertise of our entire team. It is an honor to collaborate with clients who continually inspire us to push boundaries and deliver remarkable results.”





Recognizing Design Excellence on the Global Stage

The 2026 MUSE Awards were evaluated by a distinguished jury panel of 94 accomplished professionals from 22 countries, representing diverse expertise across architecture, design, branding, digital media, and creative industries.

Through a structured blind judging process, entries were assessed solely on their merits, ensuring fairness, integrity, and professional excellence in recognizing the most outstanding creative achievements worldwide.

“The achievements of this season’s winners demonstrate how creativity and design continue to influence the way we experience the world,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA).

“Widely recognized among the leading international design competitions, the MUSE Awards continue to highlight projects that push the boundaries of design innovation, creative storytelling, and visual culture.”

To view the complete list of 2026 MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards winners, please visit museaward.com or design.museaward.com.

About Skyline Exhibits

As one source for all exhibiting needs, Skyline designs and manufactures custom modular exhibits and offers a full range of services to create high-impact, sustainable trade show experiences. With over 40 years of experience in designing, manufacturing, building, and managing exhibits of all sizes, Skyline helps exhibitors elevate their brand, engage attendees, and achieve their business objectives. To learn more, visit skyline.com.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market-leading, performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company’s disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition categories under four consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (America’s #1 BCAA brand), Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002), and Bloom® (a leading wellness brand offering approachable, high-quality supplements and functional beverages for everyday consumers).

Since its founding over 20 years ago, Nutrabolt’s mission has been to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts—while empowering a broader community of consumers around the world who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt’s portfolio is distributed in more than 125 countries and available through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other leading online marketplaces, as well as top U.S. retailers including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and The Vitamin Shoppe.

About NACS

The NACS Show is the convenience and fuel retailing industry’s largest annual trade show, organized by the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS).

About Sierra Pacific Windows

Sierra Pacific Windows is a division of Sierra Pacific Industries, a family-owned forest products company. Based in Red Bluff, California, Sierra Pacific Windows is one of the largest manufacturers of superior quality, custom wood and vinyl windows and doors in the world. It is the only fully vertically-integrated seed-to-window window and door company, in which the company owns the forestland and manages the entire manufacturing and distribution process. Sierra Pacific Windows has a combined manufacturing production space of over 2 million square feet in California, Wisconsin, and Alabama. Its windows and doors are distributed via more than 600 nationwide dealers, distributors and company-owned locations.

About MUSE Creative and Design Awards

The MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards are prestigious international design competitions celebrating excellence in creativity and design across diverse industries. The awards honor innovative projects that push boundaries, inspire audiences, and redefine global standards of design innovation and creative excellence. Each year, the MUSE Awards unite the global creative community of designers, architects, brands, and agencies whose work shapes the future of creativity and design.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements across industries. IAA organizes internationally recognized award programs including the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and Noble Business Awards, among others.

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