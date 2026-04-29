Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of BellRing Brands, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at BellRing Brands caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that BellRing’s reported sales were materially attributable to temporary inventory stockpiling by several of its key customers, which concealed the erosion of the Company’s market share as competition intensified. Contrary to repeated representations, the strong sales results did not reflect increased end-consumer demand or brand momentum. Instead, customers accumulated excess inventory as a safeguard against product shortages that had previously constrained BellRing’s supply.

If you currently own BRBR and purchased prior to November 19, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814