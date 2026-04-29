AutoFX WA Marks Business Award With Paint Protection Focus

O'CONNOR, WA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O'CONNOR, WA - April 29, 2026 - -

AutoFX WA, an owner-operated auto body paint refinement workshop based in O'Connor, Western Australia, has reaffirmed its focus on ceramic coating and paint protection film services following its recognition at the City of Fremantle Business Awards 2024. The business operates from its O'Connor premises and serves car enthusiasts, prestige vehicle owners, and new car buyers across the Perth metro area.

Located at Unit 21, 5 Hines Road, O'Connor, within the City of Fremantle local government area, AutoFX WA offers a specialist service range that includes paint protection film (PPF), ceramic coating, paint correction, machine polishing, and surface preparation. The workshop operates a bespoke, low-volume model in which every vehicle undergoes a thorough paint condition assessment before any coating or film is applied, a process the business treats as the foundation of durable, long-term paint protection outcomes. Further details about the full range of services are available through AutoFX WA.

Ceramic coating and paint protection film are the workshop's two highest-value service categories, both designed to provide lasting protection for vehicle paintwork against the conditions encountered in day-to-day use across Perth. A properly applied ceramic coating bonds chemically with your paint to create a hard, protective layer. It's not a magic shield, but it does make a real difference — contaminants like bird droppings, tree sap, road grime, and UV radiation have a harder time doing damage, and day-to-day cleaning becomes noticeably easier. Paint protection film provides a physical protective layer over a vehicle's external surfaces, guarding against stone chips, abrasion, and minor contact damage, a consideration of direct relevance for owners of new performance vehicles and luxury SUVs in Perth who want their vehicle's original paintwork preserved from the point of delivery onward.

The City of Fremantle Business Award, received by AutoFX WA in 2024, reflects the workshop's standing within its local business community after more than two decades of continuous operation. AutoFX WA has built its customer base predominantly through word-of-mouth referrals, with vehicle owners travelling from suburbs across the Perth metro area and in some cases from regional Western Australia to access the workshop's services. The business does not position itself as a fast-service or volume-based detailing operation; its model is tailored to customers who treat vehicle care as a long-term investment and who require a level of thoroughness and technical accuracy that a high-throughput detailing environment cannot reliably deliver.

Des Wong, Owner of AutoFX WA, commented on the workshop's approach: "The award is a reflection of the work the whole team has put in over the years. What we do isn't about volume, it's about doing the job properly, from the surface prep right through to the final coat. Ceramic coating and PPF done right will protect a car for years, and that's what our customers come to us for."

Brandon Wong, alongside Seth Wong, carries out the majority of hands-on work at the O'Connor workshop and represents the current standard of technical delivery at the business. The team works across a customer base that includes owners of new luxury SUVs, high-performance vehicles, and classic and collector cars, a spread that reflects the range of paint protection and correction requirements the workshop is equipped to address. Paint correction is frequently the first service a new customer engages in, establishing the paint condition baseline from which ceramic coating or paint protection film can then be applied for lasting results.

AutoFX WA also manufactures and distributes the Optix Nano Technologies car care product range from the same O'Connor premises, extending its involvement in vehicle paint care to include a retail offering for customers who want to maintain their vehicle's condition between professional workshop services. Optix Nano Technologies draws on manufacturing partnerships with suppliers in Germany, including Scholl Concepts, a trade-respected German detailing brand, as well as partners in Japan, the United States, and Asia, and on formulations developed by the AutoFX WA team.

AutoFX WA is the certified importer of Scholl Concepts products in Perth, Western Australia, and holds the distinction of being the first Swissvax-certified detailer in Australia, a credential that reflects its longstanding engagement with international standards in paint care and vehicle refinement. Further information about the workshop's services and its location within the City of Fremantle is available at autofxwa.com.au, and the workshop's premises can be found via its Google Business Profile.

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For more information about AutoFX WA, contact the company here:



AutoFX WA

Des Wong

+61452525041

info@autofxwa.com.au

21/5 Hines Road

O'Connor

WA 6163