Banco Itaú Chile and its New York Branch upgraded to ‘A-’ by S&P Global Ratings

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) informs that S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its long-term credit rating from “BBB+” to “A-”, with a stable outlook. This action also applies to its New York Branch and its senior debt instruments.

According to S&P Global Ratings, the upgrade reflects Banco Itaú Chile’s strong capitalization, a favorable profitability outlook following the refocusing of its operations in Colombia, its solid presence in Chile, and robust risk management.

For detailed information, please visit Banco Itaú Chile’s Investor Relations website at ir.itau.cl.

Investor Relations – Banco Itaú Chile

IR@itau.cl | ir.itau.cl