Woodward Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Raising Sales and Earnings Guidance Based on Strong Second Quarter and Confidence in the Second Half Outlook

 | Source: Woodward, Inc. Woodward, Inc.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2026.

All amounts are presented on an as reported (U.S. GAAP) basis unless otherwise indicated. All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted basis. All comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise stated. All references to years are references to the Company’s fiscal year unless otherwise stated.

Second Quarter Overview
 
 Second Quarter 2026 Year-to-Date 2026
Net sales$1.1B, +23% $2.1B, +26%
Net earnings$134M, +23% $268M, +37%
Adjusted net earnings1$139M, +35% $273M, +47%
Earnings per share (EPS)$2.19, +23% $4.36, +36%
Adjusted EPS1$2.27, +34% $4.44, +46%
Net cash provided by operating activities$91M, +17% $205M, +83%
Free cash flow1$38M, -36% $109M, +80%


"We delivered outstanding second quarter results reflecting robust demand and strong execution across both segments,” said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Aerospace performance was largely driven by continued strength in commercial services activity and OEM demand. Industrial grew across the board in transportation, power generation, and oil and gas.

“Based on our first half performance and continued demand strength, we are raising our full-year outlook. We remain focused on executing in a dynamic environment while continuing to invest in innovation and operational excellence to deliver sustained profitable growth and long-term shareholder value.” 

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Company Results
 
  
Total Company Results
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)		 
 Three Months Ended March 31,  Six Months Ended March 31, 
 2026 2025 Year over Year  2026 2025 Year over Year 
Income Statement             
Net sales$1,091 $884  23% $2,087 $1,656  26%
Net earnings 134  109  23%  268  196  37%
Adjusted net earnings 139  103  35%  273  186  47%
EPS$2.19 $1.78  23% $4.36 $3.20  36%
Adjusted EPS$2.27 $1.69  34% $4.44 $3.04  46%
EBIT1 179  144  24%  358  257  39%
Adjusted EBIT1 186  136  36%  364  243  50%
Effective tax rate 20.0% 18.1%190 bps   20.5% 16.5%400 bps 
Adjusted effective tax rate1 20.2% 17.7%250 bps   20.5% 16.1%440 bps 
              
Cash Flow and Financial Position             
Net cash provided by operating activities$91 $78  17% $205 $112  83%
Capital Expenditures53  18 186% 97  52 86%
Free cash flow 38  59  -36%  109  60  80%
              
Dividends Paid 19  17  14%  36  31  14%
Share Repurchases 226  44  412%  355  79  346%
Total Debt        1,123  912  23%
EBITDA1Leverage       1.4x 1.5x   


Segment Results
 
  
Aerospace
(Dollars in millions)		 
 Three Months Ended March 31,  Six Months Ended March 31, 
 2026 2025 Year over Year  2026 2025 Year over Year 
Commercial OEM$218 $167  30% $406 $322  26%
Commercial services 275  202  36%  520  366  42%
Defense OEM 151  138  9%  289  251  15%
Defense services 59  54  8%  123  118  4%
              
Sales 703  562  25%  1,338  1,056  27%
Segment Earnings 158  125  27%  306  219  40%
Segment Margin % 22.5% 22.2%30 bps   22.9% 20.8%210 bps 
              

Segment earnings for the second quarter of 2026 were $158 million, or 22.5 percent of segment net sales. Segment earnings for the first half of fiscal 2026 were $306 million, or 22.9 percent of segment net sales. The increase in segment earnings in both periods was a result of price realization and higher sales volumes, partially offset by inflation, strategic investments in manufacturing capabilities, research and development, and the enterprise resource planning system upgrade.

Industrial
(Dollars in millions)		 
 Three Months Ended March 31,  Six Months Ended March 31, 
 2026 2025 Year over Year  2026 2025 Year over Year 
Transportation$177 $132  34% $343 $239  43%
Power generation 136  126  7%  259  241  7%
Oil and gas 74  63  18%  147  120  23%
              
Sales 387  322  20%  749  601  25%
Segment Earnings 66  46  43%  133  86  54%
Segment Margin % 17.0% 14.3%270 bps   17.7% 14.3%340 bps 
                  

Industrial segment earnings for the second quarter of 2026 were $66 million, or 17.0 percent of segment net sales. Industrial segment earnings for the first half of fiscal 2026 were $133 million, or 17.7 percent of segment net sales. The increase in segment earnings in both periods was a result of higher sales volume, price realization, and favorable mix, partially offset by inflation and a reserve for a product performance claim.

Nonsegment
(Dollars in millions)		 
 Three Months Ended March 31,  Six Months Ended March 31, 
 2026 2025 Year over Year  2026 2025 Year over Year 
Nonsegment Expense$(45)$(27) 68% $(82)$(49) 67%
Adjusted Nonsegment Expenses (38) (34) 12%  (75) (62) 21%


Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance

Based on strong second quarter performance and improved confidence in the second half outlook, Woodward is raising its 2026 sales and earnings guidance.

 Prior FY26 GuidanceRevised FY26 Guidance
 Issued on February 2, 2026Issued on April 29, 2026
Total Company  
Sales growthup 14% to 18%up 20% to 23%
Adjusted EPS3$8.20 - $8.60$9.15 - $9.45
Free cash flow3$300 - $350 millionNo change
Capital expenditures~$290 millionNo change
Shares~61 million~61.5 million
Adjusted effective tax rate3~22%No change
   
Segment Data  
Aerospace  
Sales Growthup 15% to 20%up 21% to 24%
Segment Earnings (% of Sales)22% to 23%23% to 23.5%
Industrial  
Sales Growthup 11% to 14%up 18% to 20%
Segment Earnings (% of Sales)16% to 17%18% to 18.5%


Conference Call

Woodward will hold an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on April 29, 2026, to provide an overview of the financial performance for its second quarter ended March 31, 2026, business highlights, and guidance for fiscal 2026. You are invited to listen to the live webcast of our conference call, or a recording, and view or download accompanying presentation slides at our website, www.woodward.com2.

You may also listen to the call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international). Participants should call prior to the start time to allow for registration; the Conference ID is 4675940. The call and presentation will be available on the website by selecting “Investors/Events & Presentations” from the menu and will remain accessible on the company’s website for one year.

About Woodward, Inc.
Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Together with our customers, we are enabling the path to a cleaner, decarbonized world. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion, and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Cautionary Statement
Information in this press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the continued strength in demand for our products and services; our investments in our business, including in our capabilities, innovation, and operational discipline, including whether these investments ultimately lead to sustained profitable growth and long-term shareholder value; and statements regarding our business and guidance for fiscal year 2026, including our guidance for sales, adjusted earnings per share, segment sales growth rates, segment earnings margin growth rates, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow, capital expenditures, and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as well as our assumptions regarding our guidance, anticipated trends in our business and markets, including our assumptions regarding sales, demand, and margin expansion in fiscal 2026. Factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) global economic uncertainty and instability, including in the financial markets that affect Woodward, its customers, and its supply chain; (2) risks related to constraints and disruptions in the global supply chain and labor markets; (3) Woodward’s long sales cycle; (4) risks related to Woodward’s concentration of revenue among a relatively small number of customers; (5) Woodward’s ability to implement and realize the intended effects of any restructuring efforts; (6) Woodward’s ability to successfully manage competitive factors including expenses and fluctuations in sales, as well as innovation and new product development; (7) changes and consolidations in the aerospace market; (8) Woodward’s financial obligations including debt obligations and tax expenses and exposures; (9) risks related to Woodward’s U.S. government contracting activities including potential changes in government spending patterns; (10) volatility with respect to the China on-highway natural gas truck market; (11) Woodward’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights and avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (12) changes in the estimates of fair value of reporting units or of long-lived assets; (13) environmental risks; (14) Woodward’s continued access to a stable workforce and favorable labor relations with its employees, including its ability to retain key personnel or attract and retain new qualified personnel; (15) Woodward’s ability to manage various regulatory and legal matters; (16) risks from operating internationally; (17) cybersecurity, data privacy, and other technological risks; and other risk factors and risks described in Woodward's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other risks described in Woodward’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Woodward assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by applicable law.


  
Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
 Three Months Ended March 31,  Six Months Ended March 31, 
 2026 2025  2026 2025 
Net sales$1,090,568 $883,629  $2,087,022 $1,656,354 
Costs and expenses:         
Cost of goods sold 774,660  643,530   1,478,953  1,226,621 
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 102,285  83,842   197,270  153,538 
Research and development costs 46,119  37,230   83,875  67,437 
Restructuring charges 6,815  -   6,815  - 
Interest expense 12,035  11,889   22,379  24,230 
Interest income (715) (1,021)  (1,416) (2,398)
Other income, net (18,058) (24,804)  (37,432) (47,891)
Total costs and expenses 923,141  750,666   1,750,444  1,421,537 
Earnings before income taxes 167,427  132,963   336,578  234,817 
Income taxes 33,414  24,014   68,846  38,777 
Net earnings$134,013 $108,949  $267,732 $196,040 
   
Earnings per share amounts:  
Basic earnings per share$2.25 $1.83  $4.48 $3.30 
Diluted earnings per share$2.19 $1.78  $4.36 $3.20 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:         
Basic 59,611  59,432   59,725  59,323 
Diluted 61,276  61,344   61,462  61,258 
          
Cash dividends paid per share$0.32 $0.28  $0.60 $0.53 
          


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited – In thousands)		   
 March 31,
2026		 September 30,
2025		 
Assets 
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents$501,169 $327,431 
Accounts receivable 931,231  831,116 
Inventories 704,465  654,608 
Income taxes receivable 69,743  1,553 
Other current assets 65,314  69,706 
Total current assets 2,271,922  1,884,414 
Property, plant, and equipment, net 1,034,798  986,623 
Goodwill 825,503  832,288 
Intangible assets, net 408,801  428,080 
Deferred income tax assets 44,737  118,711 
Other assets 383,351  380,027 
Total assets$4,969,112 $4,630,143 
     
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity 
Current liabilities:    
Short-term debt$623,000 $122,300 
Current portion of long-term debt 46,905  122,934 
Accounts payable 305,855  289,417 
Income taxes payable 54,532  59,655 
Accrued liabilities 281,463  313,083 
Total current liabilities 1,311,755  907,389 
Long-term debt, less current portion 453,373  456,968 
Deferred income tax liabilities 105,332  107,669 
Other liabilities 573,192  591,727 
Total liabilities 2,443,652  2,063,753 
Stockholders’ equity 2,525,460  2,566,390 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$4,969,112 $4,630,143 
     


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited – In thousands)		   
 Six Months Ended March 31, 
 2026 2025 
Net cash provided by operating activities$205,264 $112,341 
     
Cash flows from investing activities: 
Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment(96,720) (51,990)
Proceeds from sale of assets-  33 
Proceeds from short-term investments65  2,923 
Proceeds from business divestitures-  44,896 
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired(2,808) - 
Net cash (used in) investing activities (99,463) (4,138)
     
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Cash dividends paid(35,853) (31,453)
Proceeds from sales of treasury stock40,388  49,717 
Payments for repurchases of common stock(355,297) (79,493)
Borrowings on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings2,010,053  1,350,200 
Payments on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings(1,509,353) (1,306,100)
Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations(75,507) (473)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 74,431  (17,602)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents(6,494) (8,730)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents173,738  81,871 
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of year 327,431  282,270 
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period501,169 $364,141 
     


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Net Sales and Net Earnings
(Unaudited – In thousands)		    
 Three Months Ended March 31,  Six Months Ended March 31, 
 2026 2025  2026 2025 
Segment net sales:         
Aerospace 703,321  561,729   1,338,218  1,055,611 
Industrial 387,247  321,900   748,804  600,743 
Total consolidated net sales$1,090,568 $883,629  $2,087,022 $1,656,354 
Segment earnings*:         
Aerospace 158,075  124,616   306,470  219,341 
As a percent of segment net sales 22.5% 22.2%  22.9% 20.8%
Industrial 65,721  45,967   132,715  86,164 
As a percent of segment net sales 17.0% 14.3%  17.7% 14.3%
Total segment earnings$223,796 $170,583  $439,185 $305,505 
Nonsegment expenses (45,049) (26,752)  (81,644) (48,856)
EBIT$178,747 $143,831  $357,541 $256,649 
Interest expense, net (11,320) (10,868)  (20,963) (21,832)
Consolidated earnings before income taxes$167,427 $132,963  $336,578 $234,817 
*This schedule reconciles segment earnings, which exclude certain costs, to consolidated earnings before taxes. 
          
Payments for property, plant and equipment$52,591 $18,416  $96,720 $51,990 
Depreciation expense$22,482 $20,794  $44,178 $41,756 
          


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings and EPS to Adjusted Earnings1 and Adjusted EPS1
(Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts)		 
 Three Months Ended March 31, 
 2026 2025 
 Net
Earnings		 Earnings
Per Share		 Net
Earnings		 Earnings
Per Share		 
Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)$134,013 $2.19 $108,949 $1.78 
Non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments        
Restructuring charges 6,815  0.11  -  - 
Product rationalizationa -  -  (11,163) (0.18)
Business development activitiesb -  -  3,793  0.06 
Tax Effect of Non-U.S. GAAP Net Earnings Adjustments (1,702) (0.03) 1,811  0.03 
Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments 5,113  0.08  (5,559) (0.09)
Adjusted Net Earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP)$139,126 $2.27 $103,390 $1.69 
         
  1. Presented in the line item "Other income, net" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.
  2. Presented in the line item "Selling, general, and administrative expenses" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings and EPS to Adjusted Net Earnings1 and Adjusted EPS1
(Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts)		 
 Six Months Ended March 31, 
 2026 2025 
 Net
Earnings		 Earnings
Per Share		 Net
Earnings		 Earnings
Per Share		 
Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)$267,732 $4.36 $196,040 $3.20 
Non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments        
Restructuring charges 6,815  0.11  -  - 
Product rationalizationa -  -  (20,524) (0.33)
Business development activitiesb -  -  7,310  0.12 
Tax Effect of Non-U.S. GAAP Net Earnings Adjustments (1,702) (0.03) 3,130  0.05 
Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments 5,113  0.08  (10,084) (0.16)
Adjusted Net Earnings(Non-U.S. GAAP)$272,845 $4.44 $185,956 $3.04 
         
  1. Presented in the line item "Other income, net" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.
  2. Presented in the line item "Selling, general, and administrative expenses" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense
to Adjusted Income Tax Expense1
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
 Three Months Ended March 31, 
 2026 2025 
Income tax expense (U.S. GAAP)$33,414 $24,014 
Tax Effect of Non-U.S. GAAP Net Earnings Adjustments 1,702  (1,811)
Adjusted Income Tax Expense (Non-U.S. GAAP)$35,116 $22,203 
Adjusted Income Tax Rate (Non-U.S. GAAP) 20.2% 17.7%
     


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense1
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
 Six Months Ended March 31, 
 2026 2025 
Income tax expense (U.S. GAAP)$68,846 $38,777 
Tax Effect of Non-U.S. GAAP Net Earnings Adjustments 1,702  (3,130)
Adjusted Income Tax Expense (Non-U.S. GAAP)$70,548 $35,647 
Adjusted Income Tax Rate (Non-U.S. GAAP) 20.5% 16.1%
     


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBIT1 and Adjusted EBIT1
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
 Three Months Ended March 31, 
 2026 2025 
Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)$134,013 $108,949 
Income Tax Expense 33,414  24,014 
Interest Expense 12,035  11,889 
Interest Income (715) (1,021)
EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) 178,747  143,831 
Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments 6,815  (7,370)
Adjusted EBIT(Non-U.S. GAAP)$185,562 $136,461 
     


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBIT1 and Adjusted EBIT1
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
 Six Months Ended March 31, 
 2026 2025 
Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)$267,732 $196,040 
Income Tax Expense 68,846  38,777 
Interest Expense 22,379  24,230 
Interest Income (1,416) (2,398)
EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) 357,541  256,649 
Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments 6,815  (13,214)
Adjusted EBIT(Non-U.S. GAAP)$364,356 $243,435 
     


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA1 and Adjusted EBITDA1
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
 Three Months Ended March 31, 
 2026 2025 
Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)$134,013 $108,949 
Income Tax Expense 33,414  24,014 
Interest Expense 12,035  11,889 
Interest Income (715) (1,021)
Amortization of intangible assets 7,424  6,772 
Depreciation Expense 22,482  20,794 
EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) 208,653  171,397 
Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments 6,815  (7,370)
Adjusted EBITDA(Non-U.S. GAAP)$215,468 $164,027 
     


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA1 and Adjusted EBITDA1
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
 Six Months Ended March 31, 
 2026 2025 
Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)$267,732 $196,040 
Income Tax Expense 68,846  38,777 
Interest Expense 22,379  24,230 
Interest Income (1,416) (2,398)
Amortization of Intangible Assets 14,766  13,686 
Depreciation Expense 44,178  41,756 
EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) 416,485  312,091 
Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments 6,815  (13,214)
Adjusted EBITDA(Non-U.S. GAAP)$423,300 $298,877 
     


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-Segment Expenses to Adjusted Non-Segment Expenses1
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
 Three Months Ended March 31, 
 2026 2025 
Non-Segment Expenses (U.S. GAAP)$(45,049)$(26,752)
Restructuring charges 6,815  - 
Product rationalization -  (11,163)
Business development activities -  3,793 
Adjusted Non-Segment Expenses (Non-U.S. GAAP)$(38,234)$(34,122)
     


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-Segment Expenses to Adjusted Non-Segment Expenses1
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
 Six Months Ended March 31, 
 2026 2025 
Non-Segment Expenses (U.S. GAAP)$(81,644)$(48,856)
Restructuring charges 6,815  - 
Product rationalization -  (20,524)
Business development activities -  7,310 
Adjusted Non-Segment Expenses (Non-U.S. GAAP)$(74,829)$(62,070)
     


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
to Free Cash Flow1
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
 Three Months Ended March 31, 
 2026 2025 
Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP)$90,827 $77,825 
Payments for property, plant, and equipment (52,591) (18,416)
Free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP)$38,236 $59,409 


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow1
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
 Six Months Ended March 31, 
 2026  2025 
Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP)$205,264  $112,341 
Payments for property, plant, and equipment(96,720)  (51,990)
Free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP)$108,544  $60,351 


  

1Adjusted and Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective income tax rate, EBIT, adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted nonsegment expenses exclude, as applicable, (i) product rationalization, (ii) costs related to business development activities, and (iii) restructuring charges. The product rationalization adjustment pertains to the elimination and divestiture of certain product lines. The Company believes that these excluded items are short‐term in nature, not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business, and therefore, the exclusion of them illustrates more clearly how the underlying business of Woodward is performing. Guidance with respect to non-U.S. GAAP measures as provided in this release excludes, as applicable, restructuring charges. 

EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), adjusted EBIT, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted income tax expenses, adjusted effective income tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses are financial measures not prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). Management uses EBIT and adjusted EBIT to evaluate Woodward’s operating performance without the impacts of financing and tax related considerations. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating Woodward’s operating performance, making business decisions, including developing budgets, managing expenditures, forecasting future periods, and evaluating capital structure impacts of various strategic scenarios. Management also uses free cash flow, which is derived from net cash provided by or used in operating activities less payments for property, plant, and equipment in reviewing the financial performance of Woodward’s business segments and evaluating cash generation levels. Securities analysts, investors, and others frequently use EBIT, EBITDA and free cash flow in their evaluation of companies, particularly those with significant property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets that are subject to amortization. The use of any of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted EBITDA exclude certain financial information compared with net earnings, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the information that is excluded. Free cash flow does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Management’s calculations of EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted nonsegment expenses, and free cash flow may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. EBITDA leverage is calculated by taking a rolling twelve-month EBITDA divided by total debt.

2Website, Facebook: Woodward has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website and its Facebook page as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

3FY26 Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate: Information reconciling our FY26 adjusted EPS, free cash flow and adjusted effective tax rate guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort primarily due to [the unpredictability of the individual components of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and the variability of items excluded from each such measure. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.

Contact:
Dan Provaznik
Director, Investor Relations
970-498-3849
Dan.Provaznik@woodward.com


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