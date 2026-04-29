Parexel Adds New Technology Capabilities in Patient Safety Solutions with Acquisition of Vitrana

RALEIGH, N.C., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical development partner providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world’s life sciences industry, today announced it has acquired Vitrana, a provider of an AI-enabled, end-to-end pharmacovigilance (PV) technology platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition further expands Parexel's technology capabilities to better serve customers. It provides an integrated PV platform that leverages intelligent automation and AI to accelerate end-to-end Patient Safety & PV processes, deliver first-time quality and enhance compliance. The technology platform is system-agnostic and integrates with any safety database – allowing customers to deploy the capabilities that best fit their needs – improving accuracy, cycle times and delivering measurable and sustainable efficiencies. The acquisition underscores Parexel’s continued investment in AI-enabled solutions across clinical development from regulatory submissions to trial execution and now patient safety.

"With Vitrana, we can now offer customers a single partner for both PV technology and services – and that changes what we can deliver for them. Our customers will benefit from best-in-class, technology-enabled PV services that handle growing regulatory volume and complexity, enhance compliance, streamline workflows, and enable experts to focus on what matters most: product and patient safety," said Sanjay Vyas, President of Patient Safety Services & Clinical Logistics and Managing Director of India, Parexel. “This acquisition aligns with Parexel’s commitment to operational excellence and enables us to deliver year-over-year operational and efficiency gains to customers while maintaining the highest standards of quality delivery across patient safety operations."

The acquisition delivers tangible benefits throughout the clinical trial ecosystem and post-approval market. Responding to customers’ increasing preferences for a fully integrated model for PV operations, Parexel now offers one partner responsible for technology and services. In addition, this integrated model provides customers with better pricing flexibility, faster issue resolution, streamlined vendor management, and a unified roadmap for innovation and performance. The acquisition also reduces the burden on investigative sites through improved electronic data capture (EDC)-to-safety integration and streamlined Serious Adverse Event (SAE) reconciliation, while patients benefit from easier reporting through intuitive, digital adverse event reporting channels.

"We're thrilled to join Parexel and further scale our proven technology and our experienced team as we strengthen pharmacovigilance solutions," said Mohit Gupta, President and CEO, Vitrana. "Together, we can offer improved efficiency, quality and compliance for our customers worldwide."

Vitrana’s team and technology will be aligned with Parexel’s Patient Safety Services organization, providing a seamless transition and continuity of services to customers. During this transition period, the business will be “Vitrana – a Parexel Company,” with phased integration aligned to customer commitments and product roadmap milestones.

About Parexel

Parexel is a leading global clinical development partner providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world’s life sciences industry. Leveraging deep local knowledge and a global breadth of clinical, regulatory and therapeutic expertise, our 22,000+ professionals worldwide work in partnership with biopharmaceutical leaders, emerging innovators and sites to design and deliver clinical trials with patients in mind — broadening access and making clinical research a care option for anyone, anywhere. Our proven track record spans 40+ years and drives us forward, advancing clinical research in healthcare’s most complex areas while harnessing innovation to drive efficiencies across every phase of the clinical development process. Our insights-driven approach, proven delivery and trusted execution are accelerating the delivery of life-changing treatments to patients — With Heart®. We continue to earn recognition industrywide, including the 2025 Scrip Award for “Best Contract Research Organization – Full-Service Provider,” 2024 Fierce Biotech CRO Award for "Innovative Approaches to Patient-Centric Research" and the 2024 and 2023 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award for advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA

Heather Zoumas-Lubeski

+1 (984) 218-5539

heather.zoumas-lubeski@parexel.com

Danaka Williams

+1 (984) 298-4207

danaka.williams@parexel.com