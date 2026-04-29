Micron Announces Participation in Investor Event

BOISE, Idaho, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) announced today that company executives will participate at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, May 20, at 6:40 a.m. Mountain time.

Live webcasts and subsequent replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron’s Investor Relations website at investors.micron.com/.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

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Micron Media Relations Contact

Mark Plungy

Micron Technology, Inc.

+1 (408) 203-2910

corpcomms@micron.com



Micron Investor Relations Contact

Satya Kumar

Micron Technology, Inc.

+1 (408) 450-6199

satyakumar@micron.com