Medallion Bank Reports 2026 First Quarter Results and Declares Series G Preferred Stock Dividend

 | Source: Medallion Financial Corp. Medallion Financial Corp.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKO, the “Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

2026 First Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $13.0 million, compared to $15.6 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholder of $10.7 million, compared to $14.1 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest income of $54.6 million, compared to $52.2 million in the prior year quarter. Total non-interest income of $1.1 million, compared to $1.7 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest margin of 8.39%, compared to 8.35% in the prior year quarter.
  • Recreation loan originations grew 64% from the prior year quarter to $142.5 million, and the loan portfolio grew 17% to $1.7 billion.
  • Home Improvement loan originations grew 32% from the prior year quarter to $64.4 million, and the loan portfolio grew less than 1% to $814.9 million.
  • Strategic partnership loan originations grew 25% from the prior year quarter to $170.0 million.
  • Total provision for credit losses was $22.1 million, compared to $19.0 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 3.40% of average loans outstanding, compared to 3.41% in the prior year quarter.
  • Annualized return on assets and return on equity were 2.03% and 11.93%, respectively, compared to 2.51% and 16.49%, respectively, for the prior year period.
  • Total assets were $2.6 billion and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 17.4% at March 31, 2026.

Series G Preferred Stock Dividend

On April 28, 2026, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5625 per share on the Bank’s Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MBNKO.” The dividend is payable on July 1, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2026.

Other Information

Beginning this quarter, the Bank has updated the format of its earnings press release. The Bank’s quarterly and annual filings with the FDIC are available in the Investor Relations section of the Bank’s website.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

For more information, visit www.medallionbank.com

For a description of certain risks to which Medallion Bank is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the captions “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the FDIC. Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other FDIC filings are available in the Investor Relations section of Medallion Bank’s website. Medallion Bank’s financial results for any period are not necessarily indicative of Medallion Financial Corp.’s results for the same period.

Company Contact:
Investor Relations
212-328-2176
InvestorRelations@medallion.com


MEDALLION BANK
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
    
 Three Months Ended March 31,
(In thousands)2026
 2025
Interest income   
Loan interest including fees$73,828 $70,617
Investments 1,464  1,217
Total interest income 75,292  71,834
Interest expense 20,737  19,617
Net interest income 54,555  52,217
Provision for credit losses 22,063  19,038
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 32,492  33,179
Strategic partnership fees 823  685
Other non-interest income 281  996
Total non-interest income 1,104  1,681
Non-interest expense   
Salaries and benefits 6,202  5,348
Loan servicing 3,537  3,154
Collection costs 1,909  1,691
Insurance including FDIC assessment 1,073  931
Professional fees 983  610
Information technology 417  322
Depreciation and amortization 592  579
Occupancy and equipment 164  148
Advertising 65  43
Other 612  558
Total non-interest expense 15,554  13,384
Income before income taxes 18,042  21,476
Provision for income taxes 5,037  5,837
Net income$13,005 $15,639
Less: Preferred stock dividends 2,336  1,512
Net income attributable to common shareholder$10,669 $14,127


MEDALLION BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
 (UNAUDITED)   (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
Assets     
Cash and federal funds sold$115,491  $147,449  $115,108 
Investment securities, available-for-sale 67,934   60,183   60,424 
Loans held for sale, at the lower of amortized cost or fair value 10,786   15,144   124,733 
      
Loan receivables, inclusive of net deferred loan acquisition cost and fees 2,486,471   2,427,458   2,243,991 
Allowance for credit losses (107,025)  (105,519)  (91,807)
Loans, net 2,379,446   2,321,939   2,152,184 
Loan collateral in process of foreclosure 2,289   2,589   3,174 
Fixed assets and right-of-use lease assets, net 8,131   8,564   8,543 
Deferred tax assets 14,290   14,353   13,860 
Accrued interest receivable 19,203   19,265   14,339 
Other assets 28,301   25,953   38,598 
Total assets$2,645,871  $2,615,439  $2,530,963 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity     
Liabilities     
Deposits$2,128,568  $2,084,265  $2,022,828 
Short-term borrowings 40,000   50,000   65,000 
Accrued interest payable 3,731   3,488   4,557 
Income tax payable(1) 11,048   15,229   23,853 
Other liabilities 18,109   11,373   22,702 
Due to affiliates 958   911   881 
Total liabilities 2,202,414   2,165,266   2,139,821 
Shareholders’ Equity     
Series E preferred stock 26,303   26,303   26,303 
Series F preferred stock       42,485 
Series G preferred stock 73,126   73,126    
Common stock 1,000   1,000   1,000 
Additional paid in capital 77,500   77,500   77,500 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (3,599)  (3,214)  (3,842)
Retained earnings 269,127   275,458   247,696 
Total shareholders’ equity 443,457   450,173   391,142 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$2,645,871  $2,615,439  $2,530,963 

(1) The majority of income tax payable is payable to Medallion Financial Corp, pursuant to a tax sharing agreement.


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 